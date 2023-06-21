New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole had a message for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium as he left the field following the top of the seventh innings.

Cole had just struck out second baseman Jose Caballero with a 3-1 advantage, which would ultimately be the final score. Caballero engaged in gamesmanship by waiting until the very last second to prepare to bat.

Cole was visibly agitated as he waited on the mound. He turned to the Mariners' dugout on the third-base line as he went off the field with a grin on his face and waved his finger.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks GERRIT COLE IS FIRED UP GERRIT COLE IS FIRED UP https://t.co/XuC1DD89BI

"GERRIT COLE IS FIRED UP" - Talkin' Yanks

Fans shared their thoughts on Cole's reaction online. One fan called him the "biggest baby" in baseball.

"Gerrit Cole continues to be the biggest baby in baseball." - Kirby's Mart

"Dikembe Mutambo after a block vibes to me!!!" - Blake Harris

"Cole is easily one of the most unlikeable, slimy, and babyish players in baseball today. Biggest whiner in the game." - Jake Hamilton

Some fans are also pointing out how Cole seemingly whines about everything.

"Gerrit Cole is the lamest, most stereotypically waspy Caucasian person I have ever seen. Of course he is offended by someone showing any kind of emotion or personality, he is constantly whining about everything."

"Cole cracks me up he was so fed up" - Kathy

"having beef with JOSE CABALLERO is crazy" - kenz

"they tryna make it sound bad ass" - hvt

"Yankees always acting like fake tough guys." -

The Yankees win as Gerrit Cole improves to 8-1

Cole, who raised his season record to 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and has given up two runs or less in 13 of his last 16 starts, was the star of the show.

“He puts a lot into his prep and his game-planning, how he attacks guys,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Whenever he’s on the mound, I’m very confident.”

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

The Yankees are 7-0 in those games, with Cole compiling a 4-0 record and a 1.87 ERA. Tuesday was the third time this season that Cole began right after a Bombers loss.

