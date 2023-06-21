New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole had a message for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium as he left the field following the top of the seventh innings.
Cole had just struck out second baseman Jose Caballero with a 3-1 advantage, which would ultimately be the final score. Caballero engaged in gamesmanship by waiting until the very last second to prepare to bat.
Cole was visibly agitated as he waited on the mound. He turned to the Mariners' dugout on the third-base line as he went off the field with a grin on his face and waved his finger.
Fans shared their thoughts on Cole's reaction online. One fan called him the "biggest baby" in baseball.
The Yankees win as Gerrit Cole improves to 8-1
Cole, who raised his season record to 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and has given up two runs or less in 13 of his last 16 starts, was the star of the show.
“He puts a lot into his prep and his game-planning, how he attacks guys,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Whenever he’s on the mound, I’m very confident.”
The Yankees are 7-0 in those games, with Cole compiling a 4-0 record and a 1.87 ERA. Tuesday was the third time this season that Cole began right after a Bombers loss.