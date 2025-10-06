  • home icon
  Gerrit Cole's wife Amy drops 3-word response to Cody Bellinger's wife Chase Carter's shoutout in Game 2 vs. Blue Jays

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 06, 2025 14:31 GMT
New York Yankees Introduce Gerrit Cole - Source: Getty
New York Yankees Introduce Gerrit Cole (image credit: getty)

Gerrit Cole and Cody Bellinger's wives were in attendance at Rogers Centre for Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Sunday. The New York Yankees first baseman homered and drove in three runs, but the team lost 13-7 to the Toronto Blue Jays. To avoid elimination, the Yankees must win three consecutive games, including Game 5 in Toronto.

Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, posted a snap of Cole’s wife, Amy, from the stands on her Instagram story. Amy wore a black vest top paired with denims, and accessorized with shades. Carter dropped a four-word shoutout.

"Look at this supermodel," Carter wrote.
Cody Bellinger&rsquo;s wife ,Chase, shared story. (ilbabycheezus/Instagram)
Cody Bellinger’s wife ,Chase, shared story. (ilbabycheezus/Instagram)

Amy reposted it and added a three-word reply.

"Best hype girl," Amy wrote.

Amy also posted another snap with her two sons, Caden and Everett. The kids wore customized black Yankees jackets with caps.

"New Stadium + Stamp on the passport for C&E," Amy wrote.
Gerrit Cole&rsquo;s wife Amy shared stories.(amyc23/Instagram)
Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy shared stories.(amyc23/Instagram)

Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, attended the LegaCCy Gala

Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, shared images from the LegaCCy Gala on Sept. 11, which was hosted by Hall of Famer CC Sabathia. The charity event supports inner city youth and community programs of his PitCCh In Foundation. Apart from the Coles, Derek Jeter and Prince Fielder also attended. The Yankees raised a $250,000 donation in support of the Sabathia Foundation.

"Spent G’s 35th gala-vanting with our Yankee family 🎉, " Amy wrote on Instagram. "Honored to celebrate @pitcchinfdn’s work empowering youth at the LegaCCy Gala and to receive the LegaCCy Award.
"We closed the night at the @rodonfoundation’s Willow Gala, supporting families on their path to parenthood and celebrating @rodonfoundation’s commitment to helping others build their families.So proud of my friends and the difference they’re making!"
Amy wore a designer black full-length dress, while Cole was in a black tailored suit. She also posted images from the Willow Gala organized by the Rodon Foundation.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
