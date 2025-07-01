  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy gives shoutout to Carlos Rodon’s spouse Ashley for gift on their son’s birthday

Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy gives shoutout to Carlos Rodon’s spouse Ashley for gift on their son’s birthday

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 01, 2025 04:45 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees-Gerrit Cole Press Conference - Source: Imagn
Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy gives shoutout to Carlos Rodon’s spouse Ashley for gift on their son’s birthday - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is spending time with his family as he is playing no part in the team's ongoing 2025 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the start of the campaign.

Ad

Gerrit and his wife Amy celebrated their elder son Caden's fifth birthday on June 30. Caden picked an ocean-themed party, "Dive into five," and he received a special gift from Gerrit Cole's Yankees teammate Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, on his special day.

Amy revealed the gift Caden received in an Instagram story on Monday. She gave a shoutout to her fellow Yankees wife:

"Caden loves a rtheme and this year he licked "Dive into five" - an ocean-inspired party.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ashley Rodon says hold my beer (or Shirley Temple in her case) and seals the deal with his favorite gift - a pet fish."
(Image source - Amy Cole&#039;s Instagram)
(Image source - Amy Cole's Instagram)

In another story, Amy Cole captured Caden enjoying nature using the binoculars she had gifted him. She wrote in her story:

Ad
"Nature walk using the binoculars we got him ( a slightly less exciting gift than a fish)."
(Image source - Amy Cole&#039;s Instagram)
(Image source - Amy Cole's Instagram)

Gerrit and Amy share two sons. While Caden was born in May 2020, their younger son Everett was born in 2023 and turned two in January this year.

Ad

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares birthday wish for Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley celebrated her 30th birthday last week and she had her friends accompanying her on her special day. Amy Cole shared an Instagram post capturing the time they spend together on the day.

"Happy 30th Ashley and Cody," Amy captioned her post.
Ad

Gerrit Cole, who is recovering from his elbow surgery, accompanied his wife and also posed for a picture.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications