Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy gives shoutout to Carlos Rodon’s spouse Ashley for gift on their son’s birthday

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is spending time with his family as he is playing no part in the team's ongoing 2025 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the start of the campaign.
Gerrit and his wife Amy celebrated their elder son Caden's fifth birthday on June 30. Caden picked an ocean-themed party, "Dive into five," and he received a special gift from Gerrit Cole's Yankees teammate Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, on his special day.
Amy revealed the gift Caden received in an Instagram story on Monday. She gave a shoutout to her fellow Yankees wife:
"Caden loves a rtheme and this year he licked "Dive into five" - an ocean-inspired party.
"Ashley Rodon says hold my beer (or Shirley Temple in her case) and seals the deal with his favorite gift - a pet fish."
In another story, Amy Cole captured Caden enjoying nature using the binoculars she had gifted him. She wrote in her story:
"Nature walk using the binoculars we got him ( a slightly less exciting gift than a fish)."
Gerrit and Amy share two sons. While Caden was born in May 2020, their younger son Everett was born in 2023 and turned two in January this year.
Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares birthday wish for Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley
Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley celebrated her 30th birthday last week and she had her friends accompanying her on her special day. Amy Cole shared an Instagram post capturing the time they spend together on the day.
"Happy 30th Ashley and Cody," Amy captioned her post.
Gerrit Cole, who is recovering from his elbow surgery, accompanied his wife and also posed for a picture.