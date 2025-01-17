Gerrit Cole's wife Amy, Logan Webb's spouse Sharidan, and more wish Brandon Crawford's son Braxton on his 9th birthday

Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne April Crawford have been married for over 13 years now. They have five kids together: three girls and two boys.

One of their sons, Braxton, who was born on Jan. 15, 2016, celebrated his ninth birthday on Wednesday alongside friends and family at their home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Crawford took to social media to share an array of images of his son Braxton alongside penning down a heartfelt note, wishing him on his ninth birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at the Instagram post, which had a caption that read:

"Happy 9th bday Brax! You’re such a fun kid to be around and to watch play your sports. You’re always a vibe, bud. Love you."

Trending

Besides his parents, Braxton received heartfelt birthday wishes from San Francisco Giants RHP Logan Webb's wife Sharidan Webb, his aunt Amy Cole, who is New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole's wife and his other aunt Kaitlin Crawford. They all dropped their birthday wishes in the comments section of the post:

"Happy Birthday Brax!! Miss you," Sharidan Webb said.

"Sweetest and coolest 9 year old around!" Amy Cole wrote.

"Stud!!" Kaitlin Crawford said.

"Here for the sports highlights," she added in another comment.

Screenshot of the comments from the post on Instagram

Braxton is the middle child of Brandon and Jalynne Crawford. The couple had been dating each other since their college days at UCLA. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii on Nov. 26, 2011.

Their eldest daughter Braylyn was born in December 2012, followed by their second daughter Jaydyn born in March 2014. Their first son, Braxton was born in January 2016, followed by their second son Bryson in June 2018 and their youngest daughter, Jazlyn Jenn, born in October 2023.

Brandon Crawford recapped highlights from amazing 2024 on social media

Brandon Crawford also shared some delightful memories with his friends and family from an eventful 2024 via an Instagram post on Jan. 4. He captioned the post with:

"2024 📸 "

The former Giant played his last season in the big leagues last year before announcing his retirement from professional baseball on Nov. 27, 2024. He played the last season of his illustrious MLB career which spanned over 14 years with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He spent 13 years in the Bay Area playing with the Giants, earning three All-Star nods, winning two World Series alongside four Golden Gloves and a Silver Slugger award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback