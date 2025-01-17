  • home icon
  Gerrit Cole's wife Amy, Logan Webb's spouse Sharidan, and more wish Brandon Crawford's son Braxton on his 9th birthday

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy, Logan Webb's spouse Sharidan, and more wish Brandon Crawford's son Braxton on his 9th birthday

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Jan 17, 2025 10:30 GMT
Brandon Crawford
Brandon Crawford's son, Braxton receives heartfelt wishes on his 9th birthday (Image Source: Instagram/ @therealbcraw35)

Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne April Crawford have been married for over 13 years now. They have five kids together: three girls and two boys.

One of their sons, Braxton, who was born on Jan. 15, 2016, celebrated his ninth birthday on Wednesday alongside friends and family at their home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Crawford took to social media to share an array of images of his son Braxton alongside penning down a heartfelt note, wishing him on his ninth birthday.

Here's a closer look at the Instagram post, which had a caption that read:

"Happy 9th bday Brax! You’re such a fun kid to be around and to watch play your sports. You’re always a vibe, bud. Love you."
Besides his parents, Braxton received heartfelt birthday wishes from San Francisco Giants RHP Logan Webb's wife Sharidan Webb, his aunt Amy Cole, who is New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole's wife and his other aunt Kaitlin Crawford. They all dropped their birthday wishes in the comments section of the post:

"Happy Birthday Brax!! Miss you," Sharidan Webb said.
"Sweetest and coolest 9 year old around!" Amy Cole wrote.
"Stud!!" Kaitlin Crawford said.
"Here for the sports highlights," she added in another comment.
Screenshot of the comments from the post on Instagram
Screenshot of the comments from the post on Instagram

Braxton is the middle child of Brandon and Jalynne Crawford. The couple had been dating each other since their college days at UCLA. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii on Nov. 26, 2011.

Their eldest daughter Braylyn was born in December 2012, followed by their second daughter Jaydyn born in March 2014. Their first son, Braxton was born in January 2016, followed by their second son Bryson in June 2018 and their youngest daughter, Jazlyn Jenn, born in October 2023.

Brandon Crawford recapped highlights from amazing 2024 on social media

Brandon Crawford also shared some delightful memories with his friends and family from an eventful 2024 via an Instagram post on Jan. 4. He captioned the post with:

"2024 📸 "

The former Giant played his last season in the big leagues last year before announcing his retirement from professional baseball on Nov. 27, 2024. He played the last season of his illustrious MLB career which spanned over 14 years with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He spent 13 years in the Bay Area playing with the Giants, earning three All-Star nods, winning two World Series alongside four Golden Gloves and a Silver Slugger award.

Edited by Veer Badani
