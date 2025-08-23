  • home icon
  Gerrit Cole's wife Amy makes fashion splash at US Open while cheering for Alex Morgan's charity game with Coco Gauff 

Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy makes fashion splash at US Open while cheering for Alex Morgan's charity game with Coco Gauff 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 23, 2025 05:16 GMT
Syndication: NorthJersey - Source: Imagn
Gerrit Cole's wife Amy was enjoying her time in New York at the US Open (Source: Imagn)

The New York Yankees are locked in battle to secure their postseason spot. But Gerrit Cole and his family can relieve themselves of the pressure cooker for this year, as injury has ruled him out of pitching.

Gerrit and his wife Amy are making the most of their time with the Yankees WAG being spotted at the US Open Fan Week. With the main events set to start from next week, the premier American Grand Slam hosted several showcase events during the Fan Week.

This included an up-and-coming American superstar pairing up with former women's soccer team captain, Alex Morgan, going up against veterans of the sport, Venus Williams and John McEnroe.

Supporting Morgan at Arthur Ashe Stadium was her friend, Amy. She posted a clip of the matchup on her Instagram, showing her excitement.

"So much fun at the US Open. Cheering on our girl Alex Morgan," she wrote.

Cole wore a black top with white stripes, paired with a white long skirt, under the bright lights of Flushing Meadows. She was in attendance with her sister, Kaitlin Crawford, whose brother is MLB shortstop Brandon Crawford, and their mother, Lynn.

A clip from later in the day also showed Cole posing for the cameras alongside Morgan and their friend, Kara Bosworth, wife of NFL player Kyle Bosworth.

Amy Cole at the US Open cheering on her friend Alex Morgan (Source: Instagram @amycy23)
Cole also tagged the respective partners of the trio on Instagram. Gerrit was tagged alongside Kyle and Alex's husband, soccer player Servando Carrasco.

"Group chat made it to NYC," she wrote.

The three couples are known to be close. Last year in December, they all went on a vacation together. Amy Cole had shared a video compilation of their trip while enjoying the coastline.

It seems like the three athletes have been friends with each other since their college days. All three of them played their respective sports at the University of California.

When Alex Morgan declared her support for Gerrit Cole, but not for his team

After his spell with the Houston Astros, when Gerrit Cole was introduced as a New York Yankee, Alex Morgan expressed her appreciation for him. However, she clarified in a post on X/Twitter that her admiration was aimed at the player and not his new team.

Whether they have Morgan's support or not, the Yankees are missing Cole from their rotation.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by Veer Badani
