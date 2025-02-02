Gerrit Cole's wife Amy, Michael Kopech's ex Vanessa Morgan send birthday wishes to Carlos Rodon's son Bo

On Friday, Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley's oldest son, Bo, turned 4. For the occasion, the couple celebrated with a baseball-themed birthday party. Ashley shared the video of the celebration on Instagram.

Amy, the wife of Rodon's New York Yankees teammate Gerrit Cole, and Vanessa Morgan, the ex-wife of Michael Kopech, with whom Rodon played for the Chicago White Sox, sent their wishes to Bo in the Instagram post's comments section. Kopech presently plays for the LA Dodgers.

"How fun!! 😍 Happy bday, Bo!" Gerrit Cole's wife commented.

"So fun!!! HBD Bo 🎂," Vanessa Morgan wrote.

Screenshot of Amy Cole and Vanessa Morgan's comments

For Bo’s birthday celebration, the Rodon family made sure it was a memorable one. The little slugger had a blast, dressed in a Yankees jersey with the No. 4 on the back. Inside their home, he even got to play baseball, with his father pitching to him.

The birthday cake featured a miniature Bo standing in Yankee Stadium. The decorations were all baseball-themed, with multiple baseballs and Yankees jerseys marked with the No. 4. To top off the celebration, Carlos Rodon also took Bo outside, ensuring he enjoyed his special day to the fullest.

"Happy 4th birthday to our sweet boy! You make life so much better!! #GrandSlamBirthday," Ashley Rodon captioned the post.

Bo is Carlos Rodon and his wife's middle child. Their oldest is their daughter, Willow, born July 15, 2019. Their youngest is another son, Silo, born April 6, 2023.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley looks back on the eventful 2024

On New Year's Day, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, shared a video on Instagram, mostly featuring the Yankees ace's adorable moments with their kids, Willow, Bo and Silo, and the sibling love between the three.

In the post's caption, Rodon's wife reflected on many more unforgettable moments. She revealed her admiration for her husband's growth as a father to their kids. Competing in Miss Connecticut USA was also a memorable moment for Ashley.

Launching the first Willow Gala of their foundation helping IVF treatment and Rodon's appearance in the World Series against the LA Dodgers are also etched in Ashley's memories of 2024.

Rodon's wife also acknowledged the challenging part of 2024, especially the death of her uncle, Randy. Ashley admitted she went through overwhelming moments and a whirlwind of emotions last year but has renewed hope for 2025.

As for Carlos Rodon's professional career, the 32-year-old is in the third year of the $162,000,000, six-year contract. In addition to the White Sox and the Yankees, Rodon played the 2022 season for the San Francisco Giants.

