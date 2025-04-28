Gerrit Cole's wife Amy pens heartfelt message after Giants legend Brandon Crawford's Celebration Day at Oracle Park

Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, was present at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday to see her brother and Giants legend, Brandon Crawford's Celebration Day on Saturday.

Crawford had announced his retirement from the big leagues in November 2024 after spending 14 years in the MLB. He played the last season of his big league career with the Cardinals.

The San Francisco faithful chanted Crawford's name in unison as he made it to the field alongside his wife, Jalynne, and their five kids. The Giants played game 2 of the three-game series against the Rangers on Saturday and won the contest 3-2.

After Crawford's Celebration Day was wrapped up, his sister, Amy Cole, took to her social media account to share some images from the joyous day and even voiced her gratitude towards all the fans and loved ones who showed up at the stadium to celebrate Crawford's time in San Francisco.

"Yesterday was so special," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate my brother yesterday. It meant so much to be surrounded by so many friends, family, and former teammates who have been part of his journey. A day we'll never forget!"

The giant screen at Oracle Park played a tribute video for Crawford. After the video, a presentation ceremony ensued where many of his previous teammates spoke about the three-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion.

Later, Brandon shared the frame with his previous teammates, the front office staff, his family, friends, and manager Bruce Bochy.

"An incredible outpouring of love for Brandon Crawford 🫶 "

Giants legend Brandon Crawford expressed joy over the celebration of his life in the big leagues

Brandon Crawford rocked a grey chequered suit and took to the dais to speak his heart out in front of a sell-out crowd at Oracle Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Since I was a kid growing up in the Bay Area, my dream wasn’t just to play in the big leagues. It was to play here, in this stadium, wearing a Giants uniform," he said. "Somehow I got to live the dream. To say I’m here now years later, on a day like this, is something I could not have imagined.”

After his speech ended, Crawford threw the ceremonial first pitch to his longtime teammate Buster Posey to cap off an amazing celebration day.

