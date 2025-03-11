Gerrit Cole's wife Amy reacts to Yankees star pitcher's emotional message announcing season-ending Tommy John surgery

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been happily married to the love of his life, Amy Cole, for over eight years now. The couple met on the campus grounds at UCLA where they both were student athletes. While Gerrit played baseball with the Bruins, she was in the softball team and won the 2010 Women's College World Series with them.

On Monday, Gerrit Cole penned down an emotional message on his social media account, announcing his season ending Tommy John surgery. The news has left the Yankee nation worried as the ballclub will now begin the 2025 MLB season without their star pitcher.

Take a look at the post, which was captioned as:

“From the the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed — I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it. Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery.

"This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career. I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound — stronger than ever. See you soon.”

Amy responded to Gerrit Cole's emotional message with a heartfelt reaction, which read:

"GC 2.0 about to be crazy…🔥 "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

While this is a major setback for the 2023 AL Cy Young winner, he will be hopeful of a speedy recovery with the help of his loving family members, with whom he spent an amazing 2024 offseason.

Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy shared some delightful highlights from the past two months

Cole spent some quality time with his wife, kids, friends, and other family members this past offseason. Amy Cole shared some delightful highlights from the past two months in a social media post on Mar 3.

Gerrit Cole had started two games for the Yankees in spring training, registering a 1-1 record. Now, on the recommendations of experienced doctors, the ace will undergo the Tommy John procedure soon and will aim to come back stronger next year.

