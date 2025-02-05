  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Gerrit Cole's wife Amy sends love to Aaron Judge & Samantha Bracksieck welcoming baby girl Nora

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy sends love to Aaron Judge & Samantha Bracksieck welcoming baby girl Nora

By Ryan Burks
Modified Feb 05, 2025 20:39 GMT
Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge IG
Gerrit and Amy Cole, Aaron Judge and GF

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and superstar outfielder Aaron Judge have a strong connection on the field. However, not only are they friends, but their better halves as well.

On Wednesday, Judge announced on Instagram the arrival of his new baby daughter, Nora Rose, with his wife Samantha Bracksieck. The photo showed the adorable feet of his newborn daughter. Cole's wife, Amy, was one of the first who liked the post and left three heart emojis in the comment section.

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge 🌸 What an incredible week it’s been, can’t wait for the memories the three of us make," Judge captioned.
also-read-trending Trending

Cole and Amy have been married since 2016 and they have two sons together. Amy is the sister of Brandon Crawford, who was a longtime shortstop of the San Francisco Giants.

Judge married Samantha Bracksieck in 2021 after they started a relationship as high school students. Nora Rose is their first child.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares photos from family trip to UCLA

Gerrit Cole and Amy Crawford met while they were both playing for the UCLA Bruins. Cole was a standout starting pitcher and Amy was part of the softball team.

Since there is plenty of time for family vacations during the MLB offseason, the couple decided to take the family to visit their alma mater. Amy shared some photos from the trip on Jan. 28.

“Weekend with our Bruins ⚾️💙💛,” Amy captioned.

Cole and his wife were able to attend a baseball game at UCLA and the entire family spent some time on the field. They had their boys dressed in colors and outfits that represented the Bruins.

Cole and Aaron Judge will soon reunite with the rest of the New York Yankees as they attempt to lead the team back to the World Series.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी