Gerrit Cole has successfully undergone Tommy John surgery, and he's already back facing hitters, sort of. The former Cy Young pitcher is out for the entirety of this season, but that hasn't stopped him from tossing some batting practice to his son, Everett.

Everett, a two-year-old and the youngest of two sons, was seen on Cole's wife Amy's Instagram story, taking some swings against his father. He hit well, and Cole was excited to play with him.

Gerrit Cole threw batting practice for his youngest son, Everett (Instagram/amyc23)

Cole congratulated his son on a nice hit, and Everett began running around the invisible basepaths as his father retrieved the ball. Cole made the safe call after Everett slid into a base.

Gerrit Cole reflects on Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees are without their ace right now. Gerrit Cole will not be back in uniform until at least the start of next season. Depending on his recovery, it could be later than that.

"It starts out really dark. And then you work your way closer to the end of the tunnel," Cole said (via ESPN).

Gerrit Cole is injured right now (Imagn)

As far as 2026, Cole said:

"The only thought I've given to 2026 is just to try to execute the first eight weeks so far of this rehab," Cole said. "Like you're growing bone and stuff so it's been important to get good sleep and eat well and progress through the rehab."

The Yankees are also currently missing Marcus Stroman and Luis Gil, though they're both expected back at some point this year. The former AL Cy Young winner said:

"I hope it comes back maybe like a fresh new set of tires. That's best hope. Just a pit stop that took a little longer than we had hoped for. But I really don't know. Who's to say? People are fairly confident. I'm a bit pragmatic, though."

Cole has spoken with teammates Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. They both underwent the surgery and came back fine. Dr. Neal ElAttrache has done all three Yankees stars' surgeries.

