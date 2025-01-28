Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shows off toned lat muscles during power-packed gym session

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy Crawford recently worked out with her friend, Alec Treffers, a nutritionist. The women worked out under Dave Prizer, a Yoga instructor and an ISSA-certified trainer and nutritionist.

On Monday, Treffers shared a video on her Instagram story, showing her workouts with Amy, which Gerrit Cole's wife later reshared. The women did various routines, all targeting the latissimus dorsi muscle.

Amy and Alec did lat pull-downs, barbell presses, dumbbell rows and cable rows workouts. Alec also added Retroj's "Baddies Alert" song to the story.

Both women wore almost identical outfits at the gym. Alec opted for black track pants and a sports bra while Amy donned a vest and pants of the same color. Both wore white gym shoes.

"workouts with strong friends >" - Alec captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Gerrit Cole's wife's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/amyc23)

They trained at the Society in Costa Mesa, California. Owned by Khi Evans and Liz Martin, the husband and wife duo who are IFBB pros, the gym has 11 trainers and one chiropractor. With seven years under his belt, Amy and Alec's trainer Dave is among the most experienced.

Amy has almost 65,000 followers on Instagram where she often shares family-related content. Like her husband, Amy was an athlete in college. The couple met at UCLA where Gerrit Cole and his future wife played baseball and softball respectively.

After marrying Cole in 2016, Amy welcomed two boys to the family: Caden, born June 2020, and Everett, born January 2023.

Amy's brother Brandon was also a star baseball player. He retired after the end of the 2024 season, having played 13 years for the San Francisco Giants and one for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy took their boys to UCLA

As it is the offseason, the MLB stars are creating precious moments with their family. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy took their kids, Caden and Everett, to the University of California, Los Angeles, the couple's alma mater.

On Monday, Amy shared a nine-snap, one-video post on Instagram, of their recent visit to UCLA. In the first snap, the Cole family posed for an adorable picture. Amy and Caden were in the second snap, while the third snap only had Everett.

Next up on the post was a video of Caden slugging a baseball and running to first base. A picture of Cole's oldest sun in smiles followed the video. The fifth snap showed Amy holding Everett up while the sixth one had Cole holding him.

Amy's mother Lynn was in the eighth snap as she held Cole's oldest son up while her daughter held the youngest. In the penultimate snap, Amy shared a frame with Devon Lindvall Roney, her former softball teammate, and Niko Gallego, the assistant coach of the UCLA Bruins baseball team.

The final snap showed Gerrit Cole's youngest son holding two baseball bats, both longer than him.

