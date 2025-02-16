Gerrit Cole's wife Amy turns up the glamor in a peach frilly dress on a scenic double date with Yankees ace

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, went on a double date to a scenic getaway, accompanied by former NFL linebacker Kyle Bosworth and his wife, Kara.

The couples are often seen spending quality time together, and this time, they enjoyed a food-filled date in the middle of the ocean. Kara shared snapshots from their trip on social media with the caption:

“Joy 💣 of a day. Bravo, boys 💕”

The images featured the couples on a boat, enjoying a meal in the middle of the ocean. In one clip, Amy can be seen sitting as the boat sails away from the city at high speed, with a dolphin visible behind them.

In another image, the entire group posed together against a stunning backdrop of ocean waves and the setting sun. Gerrit Cole wore a light lavender T-shirt and white pants, while his wife, Amy, looked stunning in a peach-colored ruffled dress.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bosworth was dressed in a light blue polo T-shirt paired with dark blue pants, while Kara wore a sleeveless, fitted, reddish-pink dress. The table in front of them is set with plates, utensils, and wine glasses, featuring a fancy meal that includes steak, mashed potatoes, salad, and wine.

(Credits: Instagram/@amyc23)

Amy also shared the post on her Instagram story, along with a clip showing some behind-the-scenes glimpses. The video showed Gerrit Cole wearing an apron and serving food alongside Kyle Bosworth, while Kara sat on a chair enjoying wine.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shared moments from sons Caden and Everett’s first softball game

On Saturday, Amy Cole shared a glimpse of a special moment as their sons, Caden and Everett, attended their first softball game.

“Watched a @uclasoftball win today in FL. C & E’s first softball game,” she captioned the clip.

(Credits: Instagram/@amyc23)

In the video, Caden and Everett can be seen adorably sitting together on one chair, enjoying the game. Amy, a former UCLA softball player, married Gerrit Cole in 2016.

Their eldest child, Caden, was born in June 2020, while their second son, Everett, joined the family in January 2023.

