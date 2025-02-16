  • home icon
Gerrit Cole's wife Amy turns up the glamor in a peach frilly dress on a scenic double date with Yankees ace

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 16, 2025 04:21 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees-Gerrit Cole Press Conference - Source: Imagn
Gerrit Cole's wife Amy turns up the glamor in a peach frilly dress on a scenic double date with Yankees ace (Source: Imagn)

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, went on a double date to a scenic getaway, accompanied by former NFL linebacker Kyle Bosworth and his wife, Kara.

The couples are often seen spending quality time together, and this time, they enjoyed a food-filled date in the middle of the ocean. Kara shared snapshots from their trip on social media with the caption:

“Joy 💣 of a day. Bravo, boys 💕”
The images featured the couples on a boat, enjoying a meal in the middle of the ocean. In one clip, Amy can be seen sitting as the boat sails away from the city at high speed, with a dolphin visible behind them.

In another image, the entire group posed together against a stunning backdrop of ocean waves and the setting sun. Gerrit Cole wore a light lavender T-shirt and white pants, while his wife, Amy, looked stunning in a peach-colored ruffled dress.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bosworth was dressed in a light blue polo T-shirt paired with dark blue pants, while Kara wore a sleeveless, fitted, reddish-pink dress. The table in front of them is set with plates, utensils, and wine glasses, featuring a fancy meal that includes steak, mashed potatoes, salad, and wine.

(Credits: Instagram/@amyc23)
Amy also shared the post on her Instagram story, along with a clip showing some behind-the-scenes glimpses. The video showed Gerrit Cole wearing an apron and serving food alongside Kyle Bosworth, while Kara sat on a chair enjoying wine.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shared moments from sons Caden and Everett’s first softball game

On Saturday, Amy Cole shared a glimpse of a special moment as their sons, Caden and Everett, attended their first softball game.

“Watched a @uclasoftball win today in FL. C & E’s first softball game,” she captioned the clip.
(Credits: Instagram/@amyc23)
In the video, Caden and Everett can be seen adorably sitting together on one chair, enjoying the game. Amy, a former UCLA softball player, married Gerrit Cole in 2016.

Their eldest child, Caden, was born in June 2020, while their second son, Everett, joined the family in January 2023.

Edited by Debasish
