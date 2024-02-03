"Gerrit Cole is not sure to get that Cy Young" - Ex-MLB All-Star Todd Frazier expects stiff competition in AL East after Corbin Burnes' arrival

Former Reds All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier expects to see tough competition for the AL Cy Young Award after the arrival of Corbin Burnes in the Orioles. Yankees' Gerrit Cole is the reigning winner of the prestigious AL accolade; however, it seems a neck-to-neck fight might be on the cards for this top award in the 2024 season.

In a recent interview, Frazier opened up about his thoughts about who might be the Cy Young winner in 2024.

"Listen Gerrit Cole is not sure to get that Cy Young, so it's going to be a battle here. If both of those guys are healthy to run through, it's going to be a fun time going to the final stretches if there both guys are doing well, which if I had to pick they will," Frazier said.

Cole had a terrific season last year, going 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA. In 2023, he received his sixth All-Star Game selection, the Robert Clemente Award and became the AL ERA leader for the second time in his career. Cole won the Cy Young Award unanimously following the regular season.

Burnes also had a great season last year with the Brewers, going 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2023. He received his third All-Star call-up. The 29-year-old also won a Cy Young Award in 2021 during his time with the Brewers.

As Frazier mentioned, with these two going head-to-head, it's going to be a pretty interesting matchup to keep an eye on, as both have what it takes to win it.

Corbin Burnes opens up about his trade to Orioles

All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes has opened up about his trade to the Orioles. The move came as a surprise to many, as the player has mentioned that he too was just as surprised when he heard about it.

In a recent interview, Burnes opened up about how he was shocked to hear the news. He also mentioned that he was notified about the deal just minutes before the media broke this story.

"The team will reach out to you first before the news spreads. I think I knew probably 30-35 minutes before it went public," Burnes said. "There was about 30 minutes before I started getting all the phone calls and everyone reaching out, wanting to know what happened. I was caught off-guard just like everyone else was."

Orioles, as an organization, seems to be on the path of change after the recent change in ownership. The new method for acquiring top stars like Burnes is well received by fans, who expect Burnes to leave his mark at Oriole Park during the 2024 MLB season.

