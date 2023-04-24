In a Q&A session, MLB All-Star Gerrit Cole talked about his wife Amy and son Caden, and delved deep into how he sees a future for his kid in the world of MLB.

Upon being asked to describe his wife Amy Cole, he talked about how brilliant she is, how full of empathy and love she is.

Not only that, she is a college World Series champion and a four-year UCLA softball player. She is the sole Bruin in the family who has played in a national championship between his brother-in-law Brandon Crawford (Shortstop for San Francisco Giants), his sister Erin, sister-in-law Jenna, and himself.

"the only Bruin in the family to have a national championship between me and Brandon [Crawford, brother-in-law who plays for the San Francisco Giants] and my sister Erin and [sister-in-law] Jenna, so she has bragging rights over that" - Gerrit Cole said about wife Ami Cole.

On being asked about how Gerrit has been supported by his wife in the journey of shifting to New York and starting his journey with the Yankees, Gerrit said:

"she’s always been there for me, not just in New York … at my big moments throughout my career. She’s been there in my lowest points; she’s been there in my highest points."

"So grateful to share these moments with my boys" - Amy Cole wrote on Instagram.

Gerrit is thrilled to welcome son Caden to the world of MLB. In the Q&A session, he said it doesn't matter to him which team his son is playing for, he is going to be by his side like a supportive father, no matter what.

Gerrit Cole's relationship with wife Amy Cole

New York Yankees Introduce Gerrit Cole NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy Cole looks on during a press conference at Yankee Stadium during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The athletic duo, Gerrit Cole and wife Amy Cole, met during their college days at UCLA, when both of them were playing for the Bruins' softball and baseball teams.

In 2016, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot. Just three years later, Gerrit signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees for $324 million.

In January 2020, the Coles announced that they were expecting a child. Caden Gerrit Cole, graced their family on June 30, 2020.

"ASG ‘21" - Gerrit posted a family picture on Instagram.

In September 2022, there was news that the couple was expecting another baby.

Everett Cole was welcomed by the family on January 2, 2023.

"Meet Everett, the newest love of our lives. 🥰 1/2/23" - Amy Cole posted on Instagram.

Gerrit believes that he has certain rough edges that only Amy can straighten. He expressed how their relationship is teamwork and each of their strengths fill up for the lack of it in the other.

"She seems to have a lot of different strengths that aren’t necessarily my strengths, so we make a good combination where we make each other better." - Gerrit Cole said about their relationship.

