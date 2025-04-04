Gerrit Cole voices gratitude over fans sending get well soon messages to Yankees ace post Tommy John surgery 

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole received the worst possible news ahead of Opening Day of the 2025 season when he was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery during Spring Training. The surgery has subsequently sidelined the ace for the entirety of the season. The 2023 AL Cy Young award winner has been plagued with injuries since the 2024 campaign.

He started only 17 games with the Yankees last year after joining the roster in June, missing the first three months of the campaign due to an inflammed edema on his pitching elbow, which was diagnosed during the 2024 spring training. Heading into 2025, the problem aggravated and was much worse than initially thought.

Thereby, under the advice of medical experts, Cole underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm, which ended his 2025 campaign before the season even got underway.

On Thursday, Cole shared an image on social media, voicing his gratitude towards fans who sent him heartfelt 'Get Well Soon' cards, pictures and messages.

Take a look at the image shared on Instagram here:

"Thank you for all the support. This warms my heart. Go Bombers!" Cole wrote in the caption.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @gerrittcole45/Instagram)

Cole had earlier shared the news about undergoing the Tommy John procedure via an Instagram post on March 10.

"Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery. This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career," Cole said.

"I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead and I can’t wait to be back on the mound — stronger than ever," he added.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone emphasises roster backing Gerrit Cole to finish his rehab strong

In a media interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced his take on the importance of the six-time All-Star to the ballclub and further vowed that the entire unit will be supporting Cole for a speedy recovery.

“Look, there’s no sugarcoating with Gerrit Cole – we all understand who he is to our team and how important he is to our club. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s part of the game," Boone said via MLB.com.

"Whatever happens, whatever it is, we’re going to support our guy and try to get him right and be there for him. It doesn’t change the expectations of the group," he added.

The timeline for Cole's return for the 2026 MLB season will be heavily reliant on his rehab process in the current year following his pitching outings in the bullpen.

