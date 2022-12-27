It was indeed a jolly Christmas for New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy. Gerrit and Amy had the ball of a time with their son in anticipation of their newborn’s arrival.

Amy Cole posted an adorable video in which the family are seen posing near the Christmas tree while Amy flaunts her baby bump. In the cute video, the family is seen enjoying themselves, playing and cooking together. The video is too cute to miss:

So much joy this holiday season. Merry Christmas from our family to yours! 🎄 Can’t believe I get another Cole boy to love on any day now. ♥️ - Amy Cole

2013 saw Cole make his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut, and in September of that year, the NL named him Rookie of the Month.

Gerrit Cole and his wife exemplify relationship goals

One of Cole's most ardent backers and supporters is his wife, Amy. While attending UCLA together, the two fell in love. Amy was the captain of the university's softball team, while Cole was a standout varsity baseball player. They would frequently get up early to use the UCLA gym because they were both elite amateur athletes.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Gerrit and Amy Cole are relationship goals. Also, Amy is a few months pregnant Gerrit and Amy Cole are relationship goals. Also, Amy is a few months pregnant 💪⚾️❤️ https://t.co/M8jhkFLvvW

Shortly after meeting Amy, Gerrit Cole developed a crush on her and popped the question. They claim that the rest is history.

The couple gave birth to their first child in 2020, a son born on June 30. Since they are currently residing in Greenwich, Connecticut, Gerrit Cole can easily go to the Bronx to attend the Yankees' home games.

Yankee Family Day 🤍Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon! Due at the ball drop 🎊 – Amy Cole

Cole was selected as an MLB All-Star in 2015 and the National League Pitcher of the Month for April.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

In the off-season of 2017–18, the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt Cole to the Houston Astros. Cole became the 18th pitcher in major league history to strike out at least 300 batters in a season on September 18, 2019. The Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract on December 16, 2019, setting a franchise record and making it the biggest contract in Major League history for a pitcher.

