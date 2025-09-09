Gerrit Cole and wife Amy dazzle on the red carpet in classy black tux and glamorous maxi dress at Legaccy Gala

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is on the mend after undergoing a season-ending Tommy John surgery at the start of the season. The former Cy Young winner and his wife, Amy Cole, were among the guests at the Legaccy Gala on Monday.Gerrit and his wife Amy, arrived at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City for the annual event. The gala is hosted by Yankees legend CC Sabathia and his wife, Amber's PitCCh In Foundation.The duo turned heads with the Yankees ace wearing a classy black tuxedo while his wife donned a chic maxi dress. Gerrit and Amy were named the Legaccy award winners at the event. Amy shared the news in her Instagram story by resharing the post from the PitCCh In Foundation.(Image source - Instagram)Apart from Gerrit and Amy, the event featured several notable stars, including former captain and Yankees icon Derek Jeter and his sister, Sharlee. CC Sabathia and his wife were also seen arriving at the event along with former All-Star slugger Gary Sheffield.Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was also seen arriving at the event. The Yankees slugger also had an interaction with New York-based rapper A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.Gerrit Cole pays respect to CC Sabathia with subtle gesture at Yankees ceremonyCC Sabathia was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year and the Yankees celebrated the major milestone of their former pitcher by honoring him before the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.Before the ceremony, Gerrit Cole paid respect to the former pitcher by cleaning the seats for Sabathia and his family.Despite his season-ending injury, Gerrit Cole has been a big part of the rotation this season. He has been sharing insights with fellow Max Fried, who arrived in New York during the offseason.The 31-year-old has started throwing in his rehab, and he received a shoutout from fellow ace and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw earlier this week. Kershaw, who surpassed the 3000 career strikeouts last week, thinks the Yankees ace could follow suit, along with Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale.