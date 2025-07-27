Gerrit Cole and wife, Amy, step in as babysitters for Carlos Rodon’s spouse, Ashley's date-night rescue

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are teammates on the New York Yankees. Their spouses, Amy Cole and Ashley Rodon, are also good friends and step in whenever required for each other.Ashley had a date with her college friends, but somebody needed to look after her three children. Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, stepped in as babysitters so that Ashley could enjoy her date night carefree. On Saturday, Ashley shared on Instagram that the Coles took care of her three children.Ashley posted a heartwarming story, capturing one of her sons playing. She thanked the Coles, writing:&quot;Get yourself friends who will take ALL THREE of your kids so you can go on a date with college friends. Real ones!!&quot;Amy Cole didn’t just watch the kids. She fully embraced the role of &quot;super aunt.&quot; Another adorable snapshot shows one of the Rodon children smiling on the floor with a baseball glove, captioned:&quot;No better aunt to play catch with than @amyc23 💪.&quot;Amy reshared Ashley's social media stories on her account.Amy Cole's Instagram story via @amyc23Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon's sons are T-Ball teammatesGerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are not the only ones sharing the same jerseys. Even their sons have now become teammates.Gerrit and Amy's son, Caden Cole and Carlos and Ashley's son, Bo Rodon, joined the same local Greenwich Recreation T‑Ball league, officially teeing off their youth baseball friendship.Ashley Rodon posted a heartfelt tribute celebrating their first game together, writing:&quot;It was a big day in our house ... First T-ball game officially in the books. Love these two, how much they love baseball, and that they get to do it together!&quot; she wrote, while attaching a post with both the boys. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGerrit Cole is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery and is on a 14‑month rehab. In the meantime, he's spending time shuttling the boys to school and games.Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon is enjoying a good 2025 season. In 124.2 innings across 21 starts, the southpaw has posted a 3.10 ERA with 139 strikeouts.