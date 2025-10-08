“Get Anthony Volpe TF!!” “Jazz Chisholm Jr. needs to know his role” - Fans debate over ball credit after Devin Williams retires Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has become a pantomime villain for the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series this year. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger smashed a home run for a third consecutive game in Tuesday's Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.After his two-run home run game, the Blue Jays had a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate in the seventh inning with the Yankees leading 9-6.While the Blue Jays slugger was 2-for-2 on the night, he popped a fly ball off Devin Williams. However, Yankees infielders Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. almost collided to make a mess of the routine catch.Fans reacted to the miscommunication between Volpe and Chisholm that almost cost the Yankees a base hit.&quot;Get Anthony Volpe tf off the field.&quot;. @Yankees_Heat_LINKGet Anthony Volpe tf off the field&quot;Jazz needs to know his role tho. If the SS says he has it you gotta get out of the way.&quot;Kevino. @Kem_RLINKJazz needs to know his role tho. If the SS says he has it you gotta get out of the way&quot;Jazz and his ego not respecting Volpe as the captain of the infield.&quot;BatBunny @BatbunnybabyLINKJazz and his ego not respecting Volpe as the captain of the infield&quot;Pop up right behind the 2nd baseman.. here comes trash ass Volpe trynna play heroics and call off Jazz.. wtf is he doing.&quot;Rebel @ItsRunninRebelLINKPop up right behind the 2nd baseman.. here comes trash ass Volpe trynna play heroics and call off Jazz.. wtf is he doing&quot;Volpe please get out of the way.&quot;Mike. @srmike04LINKVolpe please get out of the way.It was the first time the Yankees saw the back of Guerrero Jr. in the game as he ended up with two hits on four plate appearances with two RBIs and a walk.Jazz Chisholm Jr. smashes clutch go-ahead home run in Yankees' remarkable turnaroundWhile Anthony Volpe went 0-for-4 in Game 3, Jazz Chisholm Jr. smashed the go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning after Aaron Judge had made it 6-6 with a three-run shot. It was the Yankees infielder's first postseason home run of his career.The Yankees trailed 6-1 after the third inning but Chisholm didn't lose hope. After the game, the All-Star infielder referenced the Yankees' Game 5 collapse against the Dodgers, when they surrendered a five-run lead.&quot;It happened to us before, so why couldn’t it happen to them?” Chisholm said.After Chisholm's solo home run off a 99 mph four-seamer from Louis Varland, the Yankees added another two runs to make it 9-6 and push for a Game 4 in the series.