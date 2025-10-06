“Get away from Cal Raleigh Alex Rodriguez!” - Fans roast Yankees legend during Game 2 broadcast with Mariners’ $105,000,000 star

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners took on the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Sunday. While the Mariners suffered a setback in Game 1 against the Tigers, they launched a brilliant comeback in Game 2 by winning the matchup 3-2 and leveling the ALDS at 1-1.After the game ended, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez caught up with Raleigh, who signed a six-year, $105 million extension in March. In his interaction with the catcher, Rodriguez asked him about how loud it was in Seattle and how Raleigh felt. The 28-year-old Mariner replied it was &quot;crazy&quot; and said he could feel the &quot;ground shaking.&quot;While Cal Raleigh seemed to have a delightful conversation with &quot;A-Rod,&quot; a section of fans ended up roasting the Yankees legend. On X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Rodriguez to &quot;get away&quot; from Raleigh. The fan wrote:Blake Hirst @BlakeHirstLINKGet away from him @ARODTake a look at more reactions to the interaction between Cal Raleigh and Alex Rodriguez:&quot;I wonder if A Rod knows his a*s would still be booed if he showed up on field at TMobile,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Nothing better than seeing the Mariners win. Nothing worse than having to look at A-Rod’s face after we do it. 😂,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Alex wants to point out what it felt to have the Seattle fans cheering him? Oh Puhleeze. Oh you mean before you were a douchebag,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I forgot how cringe bro is @AROD not Big Dumper,&quot; wrote one fan.Before cementing his place as a New York Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez spent six seasons with the Seattle Mariners between 1994 and 2000. He later moved to the Texas Rangers and was eventually traded to the Yankees after spending three seasons in Texas.Cal Raleigh calls the win against Detroit Tigers a &quot;big relief&quot;The Seattle Mariners' win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series was historic for Seattle. This victory was the Mariners' first playoff win at home since 2001. Naturally, it brought a lot of relief to the Mariners fanbase.After the game ended, even Cal Raleigh said this win was a &quot;big relief.&quot; The American baseball player also said the Mariners knew it wasn't going to be easy to get rid of the Tigers. Raleigh said:&quot;We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. That’s a big relief for the guys, just to get that one out of the way.&quot;Raleigh has been decent for the Seattle Mariners throughout the 2025 MLB season. In the regular season, Raleigh amassed 596 at-bats with an average of .249. He also had 110 runs, 60 home runs and 125 RBIs.