  "Get this guy on the Savanah Bananas" - Fans in disbelief as Zach Neto makes impossible juggling catch that has everyone talking

"Get this guy on the Savanah Bananas" - Fans in disbelief as Zach Neto makes impossible juggling catch that has everyone talking

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 06:55 GMT
MLB: Athletics at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
"Get this guy on the Savanah Bananas" - Fans in disbelief as Zach Neto makes impossible juggling catch that has everyone talking - Source: Imagn

Angels star Zach Neto turned heads on Monday after he made good on a hilarious catch as he ended up juggling before safely securing it for the out. The incredible play happened in the fifth inning of the game between the LA Angels and the Minnesota Twins.

Neto made quite the juggles on a pop-up by Luke Keaschall. Almost three balls, he juggled the ball in the air, all while ending up on a slide to take the catch. MLB shared the video:

The above video drew hilarious reactions from fans. One fan suggested moving Neto to Banana Ball's Savannah Bananas team, where such kinds of juggling plays are routine.

"Get this guy on the Savanah Bananas," the fan wrote.
Fans appreciated Neto keeping calm under pressure. One fan said:

"Almost fumbled that hard but W catch."
"Impressive focus, but let's see if he can maintain it under pressure," another fan added.

More reactions poured in on the same lines.

"Wow, what a juggling act !!" a fan commented.
"Gotta be on steroids. @MLB investigate," another fan added.
"He should have been an All Star this year," one fan suggested.

Zach Neto voices displeasure over rest day decision

Zach Neto was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Athletics. Up until that point, the Angels' shortstop had played every game since June 29. According to Sports Illustrated, Neto voiced displeasure over manager Ray Montgomery’s decision to give him a day off. Montgomery defended the decision to sit Neto out.

"You get to that point where you start to chase results more than process,” Montgomery said. “And maybe you’re swinging at stuff, and your decision making changes. The quality of the at-bat might go down a little bit. So sometimes you just need to step away and watch it for a minute to be able to regroup.”
Montgomery's decision was a strategic move, since Neto had gone 2-for-21 in September and hadn't performed well in the current series.

"His lows have been less low and his highs have been controlled a little bit," Montgomery said. "He’s really maturing into the type of player we’re watching every day. I think he’s doing a good job of that. He knows October is the goal. Not September."

Zach Neto is enjoying a breakout season with the Angels. He is hitting .257 along with 25 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
