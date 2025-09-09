"Get this guy on the Savanah Bananas" - Fans in disbelief as Zach Neto makes impossible juggling catch that has everyone talking

Angels star Zach Neto turned heads on Monday after he made good on a hilarious catch as he ended up juggling before safely securing it for the out. The incredible play happened in the fifth inning of the game between the LA Angels and the Minnesota Twins.Neto made quite the juggles on a pop-up by Luke Keaschall. Almost three balls, he juggled the ball in the air, all while ending up on a slide to take the catch. MLB shared the video:The above video drew hilarious reactions from fans. One fan suggested moving Neto to Banana Ball's Savannah Bananas team, where such kinds of juggling plays are routine.&quot;Get this guy on the Savanah Bananas,&quot; the fan wrote.ben hendricks @acertainbenLINK@MLB Get this guy on the Savanah BananasFans appreciated Neto keeping calm under pressure. One fan said:&quot;Almost fumbled that hard but W catch.&quot;&quot;Impressive focus, but let's see if he can maintain it under pressure,&quot; another fan added.More reactions poured in on the same lines.&quot;Wow, what a juggling act !!&quot; a fan commented.Joni I @JoniI5779LINK@MLB @Angels Wow, what a juggling act !!&quot;Gotta be on steroids. @MLB investigate,&quot; another fan added.&quot;He should have been an All Star this year,&quot; one fan suggested.Zach Neto voices displeasure over rest day decisionZach Neto was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Athletics. Up until that point, the Angels' shortstop had played every game since June 29. According to Sports Illustrated, Neto voiced displeasure over manager Ray Montgomery’s decision to give him a day off. Montgomery defended the decision to sit Neto out.&quot;You get to that point where you start to chase results more than process,” Montgomery said. “And maybe you’re swinging at stuff, and your decision making changes. The quality of the at-bat might go down a little bit. So sometimes you just need to step away and watch it for a minute to be able to regroup.”Montgomery's decision was a strategic move, since Neto had gone 2-for-21 in September and hadn't performed well in the current series.&quot;His lows have been less low and his highs have been controlled a little bit,&quot; Montgomery said. &quot;He’s really maturing into the type of player we’re watching every day. I think he’s doing a good job of that. He knows October is the goal. Not September.&quot;Zach Neto is enjoying a breakout season with the Angels. He is hitting .257 along with 25 home runs and 60 RBIs.