"Get him out of here" "Career over" - MLB fans rip into Wander Franco as police summon Rays star for questioning over inappropriate relationships

After months without any developments, the case involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco appears to be entering a new stage very quickly.

In August, Franco was placed on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays after some sordid accusations were levied against him. A woman named Loredana Chevalier, claimed to be a 14-year old who was in a relationship with the 22-year old.

Since August, Wander Franco has been on the restricted list. With few news developments in the case since then, many fans have all but forgot about the Franco saga. However, after videos emerged of Dominican police raiding Franco's home, MLB analyst Jeff Passan dropped another bombshell.

"Enrique and JuanRecioM with the facts: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been officially summoned by police to appear for questioning at 11 a.m. Thursday, per sources. Franco is under investigation by police and MLB for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors." - Jeff Passan

Armed with additional information from ESPN writers Enrique Rojas and Juan Recio, Passan divulged that the Tampa Bay Rays star had been summoned for questionning. In response to the news, fans could hardly hide their interest.

Wander Franco has not appeared in an MLB game since August 12 against the Cleveland Guardians. At the time he was placed on the restricted list, the energetic shortstop was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. Now, it is unclear if Franco will ever see the inside of an MLB clubhouse again.

The 11-year, $182 million deal inked between Franco and the Rays in 2022 was the largest in franchise history, and seeks to saddle Franco with some heavy responsibilities. However, given the current nature of the ongoing situation, plenty of uncertainty surrounds Franco's future deal.

Wander Franco's case is still shrouded in anxious uncertainty

While the developments are now moving with lightning speed, onlookers must remember that nothing has yet been proven against the young Rays star. Moreover, the heinous nature of the case makes it easier for misinformation and debased claims regarding Franco to spread.

Regardless, we know that the authorities in Franco's Dominican hometown of Bani are taking the case seriously, and executing their due diligence. Whether this case ends up proving Franco's innocence, or landing him in prison for a long time, it serves as an important reminder than trying to hide anything from your fans or teammates as a pro ball player is bound to be a losing strategy.

