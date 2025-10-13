  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  "Get Jazz Chisholm Jr. out of pinstripes!" - Fans fume as Yankees 2B enjoys night out with 50 Cent and A Boogie after early postseason exit

"Get Jazz Chisholm Jr. out of pinstripes!” - Fans fume as Yankees 2B enjoys night out with 50 Cent and A Boogie after early postseason exit

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:29 GMT
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three - Source: Getty
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a clutch go-ahead homer in Game 3 of the ALDS (Source: Getty Images)

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. kicked off his offseason in style, partying the night away with rappers 50 Cent and A Boogie. The New York Yankees infielder seems to have quickly put the loss in the American League Division Series behind him as he looks to make the most of his hard-earned break after a grueling MLB season.

In the picture posted on 50 Cent's Instagram account, Chisholm could be seen holding a drink with a chess king piece imprinted on the bottle. 50 Cent was sporting a Yankees cap while A Boogie was posing with a finger circle over his eye.

However, Yankees fans online weren't pleased with Jazz as they took to X to voice their displeasure about the recency of his celebrations. Here are a few reactions:

"Get him out of pinstripes, not worthy," a fan wrote.
"Can’t even wait a week after the L," a fan said.
"Jazz looks like he already got over the Error," a fan wrote about Chisholm's Game 4 error.
"Players go to New York for the clout of playing for the Yankees but don’t give a rats a** about living up to the legacies of those who built that reputation," fan commented.
"Get rid of him. We don't need a player that is always thinking about fake teeth, necklaces, and all that shit. It's not about the picture, bc the season is over; it’s about him all the time," a fan opined.
"Jazz is the reason the yankees are golfing in cancun," a fan added.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a decent regular season where he batted with a .242 average with 80 RBIs, 31 home runs, and 31 stolen bases in 130 games. He had a 4.2 WAR and became the third player in Yankees history to record a 30-30 season.

But that momentum was lost in the playoffs. Chisholm only managed a .182 with a single RBI, a go-ahead home run in Game 3 of the ALDS. His costly error in the infield in Game 4 of the series allowed the Blue Jays to score two runs and put the game beyond the Yankees' lineup's reach.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. felt baseball gods didn't favour the Yankees

Last month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. had stated that New York was the team to beat in the American League. During the postseason, he had reiterated that sentiment. However, following their loss, the 27-year-old felt that the team had to move on despite unfulfilled expectations.

"I wouldn’t say [we underachieved], we all thought we were the team to win the World Series, but baseball’s baseball," he said during the postgame interviews of Game 4. "Baseball can take a turn in any way; baseball favors nobody. For us, we have to keep rolling with the punches."

The Yankees will regroup in the offseason and get back into action next year as they hope to break the World Series-winning drought that has persisted since 2009.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

