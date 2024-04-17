“Get this man back in the league ASAP” - MLB fans react to Trevor Bauer’s video exposing recent charges on his accuser 

Trevor Bauer stated that he was ready to return to the majors for a minimal salary, but MLB has yet to take a call on hiring the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer's MLB exit was on a controversial note, but things seem to be turning around as several events unfold.

Darcy Esemonu had accused Trevor Bauer of rape, claiming the sexual assault led to pregnancy and demanded $1.6 million from the former National League Cy Young Award Winner to terminate the same. The player was not charged with any crime after a long battle with his accuser, who has instead now been charged with theft by extortion (via NYPost).

Bauer is trying to prove his innocence and probably find a way back in the big leagues. After the latest development, he took to social media to share his perspective on the matter.

MLB fans couldn't help but react to his post, wanting him to get back to the majors.

Here's a look at Trevor Bauer's video and fans' reactions:

"Get this man back in the league ASAP," one fan wrote on X.

"Bauer should be pitching in the MLB," wrote another fan.

Comments continued to pour in as some believed that Bauer needed another chance.

"You deserve a second chance bro. With everything that you've gone through, I truly hope a MLB team will step up and do the right thing," another fan chipped in.

"Deserves to be in MLB," another fan wrote.

"MLB needs to rectify this," agreed another fan.

One fan blamed the MLB for refusing to bring back Bauer to the league.

"This is wild. The MLB’s refusal to accept this and have a team sign you speaks Volumes. Shame on you MLB," another fan wrote.

Trevor Bauer's accuser could face up to 16 years in prison

Along with Bauer, one other man has also been listed as the alleged victim. Esemonu could face up to 16 years in jail if convicted.

Many believe that Esemonu's alleged false reports on Bauer cost him his career. On the other hand, Lindsey Hill, another person who accused Bauer of sexual assault, posted a video as well.

Hill challenged Bauer to press criminal charges against her, saying there was enough evidence that he was at fault.

