"Get rid of these blind bums"; "Baseball gods have answered our prayers" - Fans amused as MLB set to test robot umpires during spring training

Over the last three years, MLB fans have witnessed many rule changes. While the reaction has certainly been mixed, few of the league's rule changes have sparked such a strong reaction as the one that was unveiled on Friday.

On November 22, MLB announced that they will be trailing robotic umpires in several 2025 Spring Training games. The news immediately sparked spirited discussion online, with fans volunteering their opinions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Major League Baseball will test robot umpires as part of a challenge system during spring training at 13 ballparks hosting 19 teams, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026." - FOX Sports: MLB

In the recent World Series between the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers, observers calculated that some 56 calls were missed by the umpires. Some who were frustrated by this lack of consistency and objectivity were happy to hear the news.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Under the terms of the new proposal, robotic umpires will be used in 13 ballparks hosting 19 teams across the 2025 preseason. Although robo-umps have been tested in the minor leagues since 2019, MLB is still working on the algorithm for such a system. If the trial is successful, the league has claimed that widespread use could be adopted as early as 2026.

"Please we need this" - offered a fan

"The baseball gods have answered our prayers" - said another

"Thank you Jesus" - another happy fan commented

While several fans welcomed the move, more traditional fans did not. Several took to their accounts to decry the decision. Many feel as though the fallibility of human umpires contributes to the fluidity and dynamism that makes baseball so fun to watch.

"May be in the minority but this sucks. Changing the game way too damn much" - shared a fan

"Manfred is ruining the game" - opined another

"The game is back in a good place. Do not let this happen. It’ll ruin it" - came a final voice of dissent

MLB commissioner appears set on making robo-umps standard

A longtime whipping boy of baseball traditionalists, league Commissioner Rob Manfred is once again pushing forward with revolutionary ideas, claiming on Wednesday after an owners' meeting:

"I would be interested in having it in ‘26, we do have a collective bargaining obligation there. That's obviously a term and condition of employment. We're going to have to work through that issue, as well."

A massive change to the game if implemented, fans will need to watch the spring training games in 2025 very closely to obtain a better idea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback