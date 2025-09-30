“Get rid of Francisco Lindor’s contract!” - MLB analysts discuss Mets’ core and possible fixes after 2025 meltdown

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:01 GMT
Francisco Lindor's 10-year, $341 million contract extension came into question after the New York Mets did not make the postseason in 2025. Opinions were floated on what the team should do after conceding the final NL wildcard spot to the Cincinnati Reds in the final week of the regular season.

MLB analysts Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney discussed the situation. The former come to terms that the Mets would benefit by trading Lindor. He questioned his ability to sustain the same level of elite play throughout the end of his contract, which is not until 2031. Between Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, Licata will be willing to trade the shortstop.

"I would trade Francisco Lindor because I think that’s going to bring a bigger return," Licata said (2:32:50) on WFAN Sports Radio. "I’ve already told you during the year, I would have traded Nimmo, and I’d still be up for that. If you can trade Nimmo and Lindor, I would do that.
"But I don’t know if that’s going to be possible. If you could get rid of one now, while saying that, I know Lindor could still be a productive player, and I know a lot of my fans love him. That’s great. That’s part of the appeal of trading him: you could get something back for him, or at least get rid of that contract, and then invest that money elsewhere."
Francisco Lindor acknowledged the Mets' shortcomings

The Mets were poor since the All-Star break, and their long slump finally cost them a playoff spot, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season, when they were one of the best teams in the NL.

Francisco Lindor batted .267, and once again became a member of the 30-30 club as he finished the season with 31 home runs, 86 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and an OPS of .812.

After the Mets failed to make the postseason in 2025, Lindor acknowledged the team’s shortcomings. Reflecting on the season, he said:

"We put ourselves in this position, so we've got to find a way to get out of it. And that comes down to winning."

The upcoming offseason and the next year's trade deadline will be important for the Mets who now need to decide on whether to keep up with Lindor or trade away his contract to set up a new core.

Edited by Krutik Jain
