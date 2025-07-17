"Get her a stylist asap" - Fans slam Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s companion's outfit choice at MLB All-Star red carpet

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been in the news this week after his sluggish performance in the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.

The All-Star second baseman continued to attract attention the following day at the All-Star Game red carpet. The Yankees star's companion's outfit choice for the red carpet was mocked by fans on social media.

"Dear Jazz, ger her a stylist asap.. this is not it."

"Yankees organization need to talk to Jazz about the Yankees culture.Dress and act appropriately."

"And then there's Jazz with a date who showedono class. How embarrassing! It's a family event with children."

While Chisholm was criticized for his companion's outfit, the Yankees slugger was named Best Dressed by MLB Network’s Lauren Shahadi. He walked out in a custom, embroidered “smoker” jacket, red-bottom Christian Louboutins, and pearls stitched into his slacks to complement his stylish attire.

“They gotta beat me in this,” Chisholm said on other players needing to step up the Red-carpet game. “I think I win every time I come.

The All-Star slugger said he added a personal touch to the outfit in collaboration with his designer.

"We put our own touch on it with the embroideries and pins," Chisholm said. "Me and my designer, we did it ourselves at the house.”

