"Get him off the team plz" "It's the 2nd worst baseball tattoo excuse I've ever heard" - New York Yankees fans furious with Aroldis Chapman after going on the IL due to tattoo infection

Just yesterday, the New York Yankees reported that reliever Aroldis Chapman will have to miss some time due to an infected tattoo. The Yankees placed Chapman on the 15-day injured list, although a specific date for his return has not been mentioned.

Prior to this injury, Chapman was having a very mediocre season for New York. Through 36 appearances, Chapman is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA with just nine saves on the season. Due to his poor performances earlier in the season, Chapman was stripped of his closer role with the Yanks.

Rich @racerx8579 @PinstripeJones @Yankees Isn’t he a free agent after the season? If he is they’re better off just cutting him loose. @PinstripeJones @Yankees Isn’t he a free agent after the season? If he is they’re better off just cutting him loose.

It seems that Aroldis Chapman has been in a steady decline recently with the New York Yankees. When he went beck to New York in 2017, he was looked at as one of the best closers in the MLB. This was the case up until this season, where he appears to have become a shell of his former self.

Although Chapman has not been very good for the Yankees this season, the Yanks will still miss his arm in the bullpen. Closer Clay Holmes, who has just a 2.39 ERA, is also on the 15-day injured list. The question is, who will fill in at the closer role for the Yankees in the crucial part of the season?

Shawn @sjlbean @Yankees Now who's gonna blow all of the elimination games in heartbreaking fashion @Yankees Now who's gonna blow all of the elimination games in heartbreaking fashion

Why is Aroldis Chapman getting a tattoo in the middle of the season in the first place? After getting a tattoo, it is best to keep it clean and free of sweat. That can't be avoided when playing baseball.

The last thing the New York Yankees need is to become injury prone in the final weeks of the season.

Aroldis Chapman is one of a few injured New York Yankees

Besides Aroldis Chapman roughly half of dozen members of the Yankees are currently on the injured list. They are all notable members of the team as well, and their controbutions are heavily missed.

To start off, in their rotation, both Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino are currently on injured list. Cortes was an All-Star this year for the Yankees, and Severino was having a solid year on the mound as well. Reliever Michael King is also out, and he has been one of the top young performers for New York.

Sal Simon @Sal_s28 @Yankees Not even out from an actual injury? Wouldn’t be surprised if another pitcher got put on the 15 day IL for stubbing his toe badly @Yankees Not even out from an actual injury? Wouldn’t be surprised if another pitcher got put on the 15 day IL for stubbing his toe badly

On offense, Yankees spark plug Matt Carpenter appears to be out for the rest of the season. Before his injury, Carpenter was batting .305 with an 1.138 OPS through 47 games, and his bat will be heavily missed in New York's lineup.

