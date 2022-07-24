"Get it together omg" "Embarrassing… what happened to the first half Yankees?" - New York Yankees fans up in arms as team drops another game to Baltimore Orioles

It has been a few days since the MLB All-Star Game, but the New York Yankees still can't seem to get the monkey off their back. The Yankees were soundly defeated by their divisional counterpart Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Saturday.

The New York Yankees have now dropped three of their last four games to start the second half of the season.

The Yankees have split their last six encounters with the Orioles as they continue to be a thorn in their side. New York barely escaped with a 7-6 victory in Friday's matchup.

The New York Yankees still hold the best record in baseball with their 65-31 win-loss tally. However, they have won only four of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have won seven of their last 10 games and are just half a game behind the Boston Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole gave up four runs in six innings of play on Saturday. His Baltimore counterpart, Trey Lyles, issued three in five innings of work. What determined the outcome of this game was the bullpen.

Former All-Star Shane Greene, who was just recalled from Triple A, issued a late two-run home run to Ramon Urias. The two-run-shot padded the lead for the Orioles 6-3.

The Orioles' bullpen, on the other hand, held the fort for the team. Four Baltimore relievers checked into the game and gave up just three combined hits of no-run baseball.

At the plate, both Aaron Judge, Matt Carpenter and DJ LeMahieu continue to produce for the Yankees. It wasn't enough, however, as the others in the batting order failed to deliver and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

New York Yankees struggling in the second half of the season so far

There is no doubt that the New York Yankees are still playoff powerhouses. However, their recent form, or lack thereof, has been a cause for concern for some fans.

The Yankees seemed out of sorts to start the second half of the year.

With the trade deadline looming, it will be interesting to see which pieces they move to assemble a squad for the playoffs.

Saturday's game could be a minor roadblock on their way to success. However, these small losses add up, especially during the seeding for the postseason.

It is an understatement to say that every game counts. This is especially true now that the Astros are hot on the Yankees' heels and are just 2.5 games behind for the best record in baseball.

