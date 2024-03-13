"Get well soon my pal" - Mets legend Dwight Gooden sends best wishes to Darryl Strawberry following heart attack

Former New York Mets star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack that he suffered a day before his 62nd birthday. On Tuesday, the baseball legend celebrated his birthday at the hospital and shared the news via his Instagram account.

The distressing news about his health not only had his fans worried but also his former teammate Dwight Gooden. In a tweet, Doc shared his best wishes for his buddy.

“Sending lots of love and prayer to my dearest brother for a speedy recovery! Thank you God for watching over him and his family. Get well soon my pal as we have a lot to celebrate this year,” Gooden wrote on X.

Darryl Strawberry and Dwight ‘Doc’ Gooden were key members of the Mets’ 1986 team and played important roles in helping the franchise win its second World Series.

Strawberry shared a picture of himself at the hospital providing an update on his health to the fans. He also expressed his gratitude to the medical team and staff of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital, adding:

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!”

Strawberry was a standout player for the club between 1983 and ‘90, earning seven All-Star selections and winning the National League Rookie of the Year in 1983.

Through his 17-year-long career, he achieved a batting average of .259, hit 335 home runs with 1000 RBIs and stole 221 bases.

Mets will retire Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 Jersey in June 2024

The Mets will be retiring Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 jerseys on June 1.

In a statement, Mets owner Steven Cohen and his wife Alex said (via AP News):

“We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1.”

Strawberry’s career faced challenges due to drug and alcohol problems as well as treatment for colon cancer, which caused him to miss the 1998 World Series.

