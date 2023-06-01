Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is a new brand of superstar. Seemingly incapable of not hammering home runs, the 6-foot-7 outfielder hit a single-season record when he logged 62 dingers last season.

Judge's historic 2022 campaign marked the second time of his career that he led the league in home runs. His first such season coming in 2017 when he won the Rookie of the Year Award.

The 31-year old's 18 home runs in 2023 also rank him first in the league as we surpass the 2-month mark. Also leading the MLB in slugging percentage and OPS, some are wondering if he will ever slow down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, Michael Schwab, a well-known Houston Astros writer, cast doubt on the validity of Aaron Judge's seemingly-unstoppable surge. In response to a post from the MLB Network sharing how Judge has hit more home runs than anyone else since 2017, Schwab pausited that the superstar might be getting "juiced" baseballs to hit.

Doubt from around the baseball world was cast on to Judge during a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-May. During an at-bat against his team's divisional foes, Judge was seen repeatedly glancing towards his team's dugout moments before clobbering his second home run of the game into the outfield stands at Rogers Centre.

Although the incident in Toronto was suspect, there is no real reason to believe that Aaron Judge is employing any dishonest tactics. The general consensus is that he is a natural-born elite athlete and above dishonesty.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout https://t.co/ZrOY7grbYV

"Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout" - Jomboy Media

Being an Astros writer, Schwab likely has an inherent bias against the Yankees. Ever since the 2019 ALCS, a fierce rivalry has developed between the two heavy-hitting teams. The New York Yankees crashed out of the 2022 postseason on account of a sweep by the Astros in the ALCS.

Aaron Judge will only continue to face the haters

As much as people love to hate the Yankees, the hate levied against Aaron Judge is less than fair. There is no evidence that Judge is getting pitched any sort of modified balls, and certainly no proof that he has been cheating in any form. Judge is the most threatening player in the MLB right now, and will continue to face detractors and doubters as long as he remains at the top.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes