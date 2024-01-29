"Getting punched in the mouth is a great motivator" - Yankees commentator Michael Kay believes Carlos Rodon could be key for New York in 2024

Carlos Rodon may be considered a forgotten superstar for the New York Yankees, however, he could soon remind fans why the team gave him a lucrative contract. The 31-year-old was limited to only 64.1 innings last season after a series of injuries kept him out of the team's rotation until July.

During his short time delivering for the New York Yankees, his performances were lackluster, to say the least. Over those 64.1 innings, Carlos Rodon posted a 6.85 ERA with 64 strikeouts and a 1.446 WHIP. After signing a six-year, $162 million to join the Bronx Bombers, many fans were left disappointed by the two-time All-Star's first season with the club.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

""Getting punched in the mouth is a great motivator" @RealMichaelKay on why Carlos Rodon could be the Yankees x-factor in 2024" - @FoulTerritoryTV

According to Yankees commentator Michael Kay, his 2023 season could soon be removed from fans' memories. The long-time voice of the New York Yankees believes that Rodon could be a key piece of the team's 2024 campaign. "Getting punched in the mouth is a great motivator," Kay said on a recent episode of the hit baseball channel Foul Territory.

Kay explained that Rodon endured the most difficult season of his career because of the injury and poor performances. According to people within the New York Yankees organization, Rodon is locked in at the team's training facility and believes that he could have a massive bounce-back season in 2024.

Michael Kay believes Carlos Rodon can thrive if he returns to his previous form

As Kay continued to talk about Rodon, he explained that if the starting pitcher could return to the form he showed with the San Francisco Giants. Prior to signing with the New York Yankees, Rodon was coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Rodon is the biggest swing between World Series and not" - @TalkinYanks

During the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Rodon finished the year with a record of 14-8 with a stellar 2.88 ERA. He also recorded 237 strikeouts, breaking the Giants' franchise record for double-digit strikeout games. If he can return anywhere near that level with the New York Yankees this season, he could be a major factor in the team's quest for the World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.