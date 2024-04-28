"Getting ready to go on one of his patented hot streaks" - Yankees fans elated as Aaron Judge goes yard in consecutive games against Brewers

Before the New York Yankees series with a division leader, Aaron Judge insisted he was still the same hitter and player despite a poor offensive start. The first game didn't do much to dispel the doubts as he went 0-4 with an intentional walk. He broke out in a big way in the second game and has followed that with a first-inning home run in the rubber match.

Expand Tweet

Judge blasted a home run in game two that traveled 417 feet. Off the bat, it was 103.9 miles per hour and would have been gone in 23 of the 30 MLB ballparks. It had an xBA of .860, so it was an impressive hit.

His rubber match blast against the Milwaukee Brewers was hit at 115.9 miles per hour and traveled 441 feet. It had an xBA of 1.000 and would have been a home run in every single ballpark. It was one of his signature blasts and belies a hot streak that fans are predicting.

Expand Tweet

"He getting his rythm back," another said.

"The Judge is starting to cook," one fan commented.

"League is in shambles," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Certain 4 letter word rhyming with lack," another fan joked.

As that last fan mentioned, based on his recent form, Aaron Judge is back and swinging well again. That's great news for the Yankees.

Aaron Judge resurgence continues against Brewers

The home run comes as the latest part of Aaron Judge's resurgence. He's been much better of late, his struggles in the series opener notwithstanding. Game 2 marked the real coming out party, as he was 2/4 with a walk and a home run.

Even his last at-bat, which unfortunately produced a double play, was a 109 mph batted ball. He has been hitting the ball harder and the results are beginning to show.

Aaron Judge has started hitting again

The overall numbers still aren't fantastic, but he has upped his season mark to a more than solid 120 wRC+. Just a little while ago, he was below league average. He always had great walk numbers, but now the bat is performing as well as his eye.

That's dangerous news for the rest of the American League. The Yankees had been great with virtually nothing from Judge. Now, he's back and they're far more dangerous.

