"Getting two rings in one year, I like the idea" - Fans in love with MLB top prospect Jackson Holliday's picturesque wedding with girlfriend Chloe

Jackson Holliday is the top prospect for the Baltimore Orioles. The top prospect in baseball tied the knot in the first week of the new year. Holliday and Chloe Cox got engaged in late 2022 while traveling to Mexico, and the two later got married.

Holliday posted a picture of the reception on his Instagram feed, despite the pair not making any official announcements. Holliday updated his Instagram bio to include a note that Chole was his wife. In addition, Chloe added Holliday's last name to her Instagram handle.

On Friday, Chloe shared some amazing pictures from their wedding on Instagram, reminiscing over their picturesque wedding.

Fan reactions to Jackson Holliday and Chloe's wedding

Fans were excited to witness their young Oriole getting hitched, and one fan commented something peculiar, stating:

"Getting two rings in one year I like the idea." - camdenhols

In the images, Jackson and Chloe can be observed standing at the altar, reading their vows and then sharing a kiss in front of friends and family. Chloe looked stunning in an all-white side-cut princess wedding dress, while the young Orioles prospect rocked a dapper black tux for the event.

The second set of images showcases the happy couple getting clicked by themselves near the beach, overlooking the waves, to create a magnificent background for their wedding pictures. Chloe and Jackson Holliday had long been dating each other before the rookie decided to go down on one knee.

John Rhodes tweeted a video from the reception, suggesting that some of Holliday's colleagues attended the young rookie's wedding reception. Rhodes, who played for the Bowie Baysox in 2023, where he and Holliday would have been teammates if their draft years were the same,

Holliday was selected first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. He is the son of former Major League starter Matt Holliday. He advanced quickly through the Orioles' minor league system last season, making it to Triple-A Norfolk before turning 20. In 671 minor league plate appearances, he has slashed.320/.449/.490.

Post-wedding, young rookie Jackson Holliday will concentrate on making it big in the MLB next season

Jackson Holliday, a prospect for the Baltimore Orioles, had a spectacular 2023 season. He dominated all four levels, took home the Class AAA title, and even earned the Minor League Player of the Year award from USA TODAY.

With a reliance on young players like Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and second-year catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 overall choice in 2019, the major-league Orioles won 101 games and the American League East championship in 2023. Camden Yards will shortly welcome Jackson Holliday as a permanent squad member of the Orioles.

