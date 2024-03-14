Giancarlo Stanton Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft New York Yankees slugger in 2024?

Giancarlo Stanton might be one of the most frustrating yet alluring players in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues. The New York Yankees slugger has a rich history of sending baseballs into the stratosphere, winning the National League MVP with the Miami Marlins back in 2017 thanks to that power.

However, in the years since his MVP season with the Marlins, it has been a mixed bag for Giancarlo Stanton. Although he remains one of the most powerful hitters in the MLB, the New York Yankees star has struggled to not only live up to his massive contract but also remain on the field.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Giancarlo Stanton discusses his swing, his intensity, and more, with @JackCurryYES . #YANKSonYES" - @YESNetwork

A number of injuries have bothered Stanton in recent years, limiting the hard-hitter's production for the Yankees. That being said, there is still juice in his bat, which makes it difficult to pass up (at the right value) in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees have been working on a variety of ways to help keep the five-time All-Star on the field. The 34-year-old entered training camp noticeably slimmer than fans are accustomed to, which only adds to his allure when it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. So when should managers look to target the hard-hitting veteran?

Giancarlo Stanton could be a huge bargain late in drafts

Although the allure of selecting Stanton will always be present in fantasy baseball drafts, there are a number of red flags that should see his name linger into the later rounds. Aside from Stanton's injury history, the fact that he is coming off arguably his worst season in the MLB is another reason why managers can wait to draft him.

Expand Tweet

"Giancarlo Stanton adds an RBI double, and he's starting to turn it around in Spring Training" - @FiresideYankees

Last season with the New York Yankees, Stanton posted a career-worst .191 batting average with 24 home runs, 60 RBIs, and a dreadful .275 OBP. It was truly a year to forget for the former MVP. That being said, for fantasy managers looking to gamble on a bounce-back season from the slugger, this could drive his price tag down in drafts.

Admittedly, the FOMO (fear of missing out) associated with Stanton in fantasy baseball is difficult to turn aside. In that case, managers should select Stanton this season but should be able to snag him at some point beyond the 15th round. Don't reach, but also don't miss out.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.