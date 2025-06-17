Giancarlo Stanton opens up on possibly losing Yankees starter role

Giancarlo Stanton made his much-anticipated return to the Yankees lineup for the first game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. It was his first start after missing the season so far due to tennis elbow in both arms.
The veteran slugger struggled with elbow issues last season, missing several weeks of action. His injury struggles have raised a potential question mark over his starting role, especially with Ben Rice doing well as a designated hitter in the reigning ALCS MVP's absence.
Following his two-hit game on Monday, Stanton opened up on his starting role in the team with several players competing for a spot in the lineup. Stanton said (1:20 onwards):
"Whatever is best for us to win, that's the most important thing, and the guys that aren't gonna be starting are going to come in huge from pinch spots. You have that opportunity. Usually a chance to win the game anyway. So yeah, we'll work with it."
Ben Rice, who was the designated hitter for the team in Giancarlo Stanton's absence, was moved to first base to accommodate the All-Star slugger. Paul Goldschmidt, the team's designated first baseman this season, was introduced as a pinch hitter.
Yankees manager makes bold suggestion amid Giancarlo Stanton's return
Although leaving Paul Goldschmidt on the bench for the first time this season came as a surprise to many Yankees fans, manager Aaron Boone had hinted at rotating his hitters with Giancarlo Stanton's slated arrival.
"We'll have to work a little bit of a rotation there. G will be part of that," he said. "So I expect him to play regularly, but he'll have his days too, and we'll just kind of let this thing shake out.
"I've talked to the guys about it. We're gonna have a couple good players sitting over there every single day that you can make the case should be in the lineup. We're all on the same page with it and ready to roll."
Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 on his return to the lineup on Monday but it wasn't able to spark a lackluster offense, as the Yankees fell to a shutout 1-0 loss.