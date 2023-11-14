Giancarlo Stanton's health has been the topic of discussion in New York for some time now. Recently, he's struggled particularly with staying healthy and the expectation is that it will be challenging to do so once again in 2024. In fact, Brian Cashman even said so.

He admitted recently that Stanton's lack of production when on the field in 2023 was concerning. Cashman said injuries have happened, but he has been productive every year except last.

Then, he later added that he just doesn't expect to have the New York Yankees DH available for 162 games. He said it just wasn't part of the slugger's game anymore. Stanton's agent has clapped back to the GM.

Joel Wolfe said:

"I read the context of the entire interview. I think it's a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you've got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason."

This is a thinly veiled shot at Cashman. Stanton came to New York and has handled the media well. Injuries have become and unfortunate part of his life, but no one wishes that weren't true more so than Stanton himself.

Nevertheless, it's been the butt of jokes from fans and evidently the front office is mentioning it, too. That may not have sat well with the outfielder's agent, who responded with some vitriol.

Giancarlo Stanton looking forward to 2024

Giancarlo Stanton was perhaps the epitome of the New York Yankees in 2023. They shockingly struggled and could not stay healthy. The team was a 99-win roster and added Carlos Rodon, yet they somehow finished fourth.

Giancarlo Stanton is moving on to 2024

Injuries were a part of it, but poor play from All-Stars was a bigger part. Stanton had injuries, but he also couldn't hit. For the first time, he was genuinely bad in New York.

In 2024, he will be looking to bounce back. The entire team will, and the fan base and front office likely feel that they should or things will have to change.