  • Giancarlo Stanton sends heartfelt 4-word message as Anthony Rizzo announces retirement after 14 MLB seasons 

Giancarlo Stanton sends heartfelt 4-word message as Anthony Rizzo announces retirement after 14 MLB seasons 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 11, 2025 02:08 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Giancarlo Stanton sends heartfelt 4-word message as Anthony Rizzo announces retirement after 14 MLB seasons - Source: Imagn

Former New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo and his wife Emily attended the Bronx Bombers' series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Following the game, the former World Series winner announced his retirement in an Instagram post. Rizzo shared a clip on Instagram to commemorate his baseball journey.

"This game gave me everything. 14 years later, I'm retiring with nothing but gratitude," Rizzo captioned his post.
Veteran Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who shared the clubhouse with Rizzo from 2021 to 2024, dropped a heartfelt four-word comment on the post.

"You're the man Rizzy," Stanton wrote.
(Image source - Instagram)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflected on his former first baseman's decision to retire after the team declined his mutual option to make him a free agent following the 2024 World Series.

"Obviously a great career," Boone said. "All-Stars, Gold Gloves, Silver Slugger, world champion, a key figure for us here these last few years. He's a great player and [had] a great career that he should be very proud of," Boone later added. "It was great having him here for for a few years and the impact he had on a lot of our guys."
Anthony Rizzo to become team ambassador for Cubs after retirement

Anthony Rizzo played 14 seasons in the major leagues with 10 of them coming for the Chicago Cubs. Rizzo was involved in the final play that helped the Cubs end their World Series drought in 2016.

Rizzo will retire as a member of the Cubs on Saturday and will take the role of team ambassador.

“Anthony Rizzo was the face of one of the most successful eras in Chicago Cubs history, and we are so excited he will be a part of our organization for many years to come,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said.

Despite his decade-long association with the Cubs, Rizzo has fan-favorite status in the Bronx.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
