Giants All-Star likened to "vintage" Justin Verlander by Twins veteran

San Francisco Giants ace Justin Verlander might be seeing his second coming in the face of Logan Webb, who is having a stellar season so far. The Giants' All-Star has posted a 1.98 ERA after six starts, where he has gone 3-1.

This is Verlander kind production from his prime when he was with the Detroit Tigers and early years with the Houston Astros. Webb is in the running to take home the Cy Young hardware, which Verlander has won three times in his legendary career.

On Thursday, former Minnesota Twins infielder and current analyst Trevor Plouffe likened Webb's elite production to that of Verlander.

"He gets better as the game goes on," Plouffe said (31:40 onwards) on Baseball Today podcast. "That is straight-up throwback vintage Justin Verlander. And now — yeah — now he's got JV on his team. I bet Verlander's like this every time he pitches: ‘Good job, man. Way to keep it, dude.’"

Plouffe raved about a jaw-dropping stat line from Webb, noting that hitters are batting just .129 with a .206 OBP and .129 slugging against him third time through the order, resulting in an absurdly low .335 OPS.

"That is — to me — I love it. I had to tell the people," Plouffe added. "As soon as I heard that stat I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I think going into the game, he'd only given up one hit. He might have given up a few hits third time through last night, but still — those numbers are crazy."

Giants' Logan Webb pitches another gem against Brewers

Logan Webb continues to keep the league on notice with his stellar season that saw him pitch 6.1 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park. The Giants won that game 4-2.

In his outing, Webb allowed six hits, walked three but struck out six. His performance improved his ERA numbers which further dropped to 1.98.

Webb's pitching gem against the Brewers included him throwing sinkers (44%) and sweepers (34%) along with cutters and fastballs. He was in trouble in the first and second innings but found a way out unscathed. The third, fourth, and fifth innings were clean while the sixth got a little messy. He left the bullpen to get him the win after leaving with one out in the seventh.

His next scheduled outing is on the road against the San Diego Padres.

