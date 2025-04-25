Giants fan breaks the internet at Pope Francis' wake with interesting wardrobe choice

The San Francisco Giants are one of the most popular sports teams in the globe. Owing to their success, the team's influence and universality has put them atop the MLB landscape with the likes of the Yankees and the Dodgers. With that said, it's not surprising that the team's merchandise finds itself in the most unlikeliest of places — namely, Pope Francis' wake at St. Peter's Basilica.

A woman recently broke the internet for sporting a Giants jersey during the head of the Catholic church's wake in Vatican City. The photo have made rounds on social media as the lady stood out while wearing a white San Francisco jersey.

The pontiff passed away on Easter Monday, April 21. A progressive figure in the Catholic faith, Pope Francis spent 12 years as the head of the religion.

Thousands of people have visited and are flooding in to the Vatican to pay their respects to the Pope at St. Peter's Basilica before his funeral on Saturday, April 26. He will then be entombed at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome — becoming the first pontiff to be buried at the church since Pope Leo XIII in 1903.

Giants claim series against Brewers

After an 11-3 shellacking suffered in Game 1, the San Francisco Giants bounced back to win the last two games of the three-game set at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb dominated the Brewers in Game 2 yesterday. The All-Star picked up his third win of the year off the back of a 6 and 1/3 innings, no-run performance with six strikeouts and just six hits issued.

Today, the Boys from the Bay narrowly edged out the visitors with a 6-5 win to close out Game 3. Jung Hoo Lee continued his hot streak as he hit his an RBI double in the first — his 11th double of the year, tying Pete Alonso for the MLB lead in the statistic.

Milwaukee held a 5-2 lead heading into the fifth but but Matt Chapman's two-run home run ignited the offense for the hosts. In the eighth frame, Tyler Fitzgerald reached home courtesy of a fielder's choice to tie the contest. Just a few moments later, former Brewer Willy Adames hit a sacrifice fly against his former team to drive in Christian Koss for the go-ahead run.

