The San Francisco Giants suffered a devastating loss to their bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and fans are venting their frustrations toward the team's front office. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, calling for the firing of Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations, and Gabe Kapler, the team's manager. The Giants had a remarkable season last year, reaching the divisional playoffs, but their current struggles have fans questioning the team's direction.

The Giants' loss to the Dodgers was a humiliating one, as they were outscored 9-1 in their first meeting of the 2023 season. The frustration among fans is understandable, as they have been spoiled with success over the past decade. The team won three World Series championships in a five-year span from 2010 to 2014 and made the playoffs in six of the previous 10 seasons. However, since Zaidi took over as president of baseball operations in 2018, the Giants have arguably not been the same.

Zaidi was brought in with the task of rebuilding the farm system and developing young talent, and he has made significant progress in that area. They now have one of the top farm systems in baseball, and many of their top prospects have already made their major league debuts. However, the team's current struggles now have fans questioning whether the focus on rebuilding has come at the expense of winning now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kapler, who was hired as the team's manager in 2019, has also faced criticism from fans. His unconventional approach to managing has rubbed some fans the wrong way, and his decision-making has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Kapler's use of the bullpen has been particularly frustrating for fans, as he has made several questionable decisions that have cost the team games.

One fan tweeted, "Fire Farhan & Kapler we’re the NL version of the Oakland A’s," while another wrote, "Shame on this front office for allowing this so happen and being okay with it."

Isaiah Bostick @IsaiahB831 @SFGiants Fire Farhan & Kapler we’re the NL version of the Oakland A’s @SFGiants Fire Farhan & Kapler we’re the NL version of the Oakland A’s

Jaylen Frankos @JayFrankos @SFGiants Shame on this front office for allowing this so happen and being okay with it #NothingLikeIt @SFGiants Shame on this front office for allowing this so happen and being okay with it #NothingLikeIt

Francisco Palacios @ElPacman94

#SFGiants twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… SFGiants @SFGiants FINAL: Dodgers 9, #SFGiants FINAL: Dodgers 9, #SFGiants 1 This season is going to be a train wreck. Our front office, in particular, Farhan Zaidi has set the Giants up for failure. Our offense can’t hit the ball and our pitchers can’t seem to stop giving up homers. Utter embarrassment. This season is going to be a train wreck. Our front office, in particular, Farhan Zaidi has set the Giants up for failure. Our offense can’t hit the ball and our pitchers can’t seem to stop giving up homers. Utter embarrassment.#SFGiants twitter.com/sfgiants/statu…

The Giants will look to pick up their game and move out of the bottom of the table

The San Francisco Giants currently sit at the bottom of the NL West table with a disappointing record of 4-6 in MLB. However, there are still reasons for optimism as the season is just getting started. They certainly have a talented roster, and many of their key players have been under team control for several more years. The team also has the resources to make significant moves in free agency or via trade, and Zaidi has shown a willingness to be aggressive when necessary.

Poll : 0 votes