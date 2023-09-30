San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, just three days after the club was eliminated from the postseason. With a 4-0 defeat from the Padres, the Giants were removed from the playoff race on Tuesday.

As the team suffered a blow, some repercussions were bound to happen, and the first one to take the hit was manager Gabe Kapler. However, the Giants' President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi's thoughts do not align with the club in terms of manager Gabe Kapler's firing. Zaidi shared his thoughts on the situation and had some heartwarming things to say about the ex-manager. In his statement to the Athletics, Zaidi said, “I don’t have one negative thing to say about Gabe Kapler."

Along with not having any negative things to say about the ex-manager, Farhan Zaidi thinks that Gabe Kapler was loyal to his club.

“Not just as a person, but from a professional standpoint and during his time with us. He’s thoughtful, he’s creative, he’s incredibly hard working. He’s loyal. He’s diligent. He’s really passionate about this game. He was passionate about the job that he had and did," opined Zaidi.

Farhan Zaidi signed a 5-year contract with the club in 2019 as the President of the Baseball Operations.

Gabe Kapler's phenomenal 2021 run could not stop sacking amid Giants' mediocrity of late

Under Gabe Kapler's management, San Francisco Giant had a good run as a club in the 2021 season. After joining the club as the 37th manager in 2020, Gabe Kapler turned the tide for San Franciso as the club struggled and was ranked 29th in the past two seasons of his joining, and under his command, Kapler pushed the ranks to 8th in 2021. He was also honored with the NL Manager of the Year award in the same year.

Current Giants bench coach Kai Correa has been called to fulfil the duties as the interim manager until the club appoints a new manager.