Thairo Estrada had the honor of working with Derek Jeter during his time in New York and highly values his relationship with the legendary shortstop.

It all could have turned out very differently for the Venezuelan. Estrada was originally signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees. He remembers his time with the club fondly and particularly his relationship with Jeter.

Per a recent article in NJ.com, Estrada credited Jeter for helping him settle in to the league when he turned professional. The Yankees star had an major impact on Estrada as a young man.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That trust makes a young player comfortable. I can say the same about my relationship with Derek Jeter."

Susan Slusser @susanslusser Estrada grew up watching Derek Jeter - then got to listen to Jeter speak when Estrada was a Yankees minor leaguer, and he learned a lot. Estrada grew up watching Derek Jeter - then got to listen to Jeter speak when Estrada was a Yankees minor leaguer, and he learned a lot.

"Estrada grew up watching Derek Jeter - then got to listen to Jeter speak when Estrada was a Yankees minor leaguer, and he learned a lot." - Susan Slusser

The 27-year-old is now an established MLB star, but like a lot of players, especially foriegn players, it was difficult to adjust to his new surroundings.

"That’s a young player’s dream, to have that relationship with an All-Star. I had it with Jeter," added Estrada.

Estrada, speaking through a translator, went on to state that he admired Jeter for his work ethic, professionalism and dedication to the game.

Derek Jeter was a 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees

Former MLB player Derek Jeter walks off the 11th tee box during the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club

Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees. Over that period, he developed a close relationship with a handful of players. He was named the Yankees captain in 2003, a title he held on to until he retired in 2014.

Although Jeter is no longer with the organization, there is a new generation of Yankees players who are leading the way. Aaron Judge was recently named team captain. He is also developing a reputation for working closely with the younger players and guiding them.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "It's a special day in Yankee history"



Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge being named captain: "It's a special day in Yankee history"Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge being named captain: https://t.co/lhOJZwSEua

"It's a special day in Yankee history," Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge being named captain:" - Yankees Videos

Thairo Estrada is one of the rising stars in the game. The San Francisco Giants infielder is making a name for himself out west. He is hitting over .300 and leads the Giants' roster in hits (46) and runs (25) this season.

It has not been easy, but Estrada seems to have found a home in the Bay Area. The young man is grateful to the people that have helped him along the way, including Jeter.

Poll : 0 votes