The San Francisco Giants clubhouse enjoyed a fun "Barbie" themed dress-up day. The Giants lived according to an annual rookies tradition that resulted in amazing images. The 2023 rookies got together recently on a road trip for some fun.

Expand Tweet

"Giants had rookie dress up day and they were all in Ken outfits"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Each rookie arrived dressed as a different variation of the character Ken rather than wearing uniforms. There was Ken the Rollerblader, Ken the Mechanic, and of course Ken the Cowboy.

"Can you feel the Kenergy?"

The team received adoration from fans for their "Barbie" themed outfits.

One wrote:"They're all Kenough" while the other commented: "Preview of what Halloween 2023 will be"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ohhhh it’s rookie dress up and they’re all in Ken outfits I am so happy right now

Expand Tweet

"In love with the Kenergy"

Expand Tweet

"this is the best day of my life"

Expand Tweet

"Can you feel the Kenergy?"

Expand Tweet

Greta Gerwig is the director of the 2023 American fantasy comedy Barbie. It is the first live-action Barbie movie after a number of computer-animated Barbie movies and specials, and it is based on the same fashion dolls produced by Mattel.

The movie, which made $1.41 billion in revenue, became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, the highest-grossing movie directed by a single woman, the highest-grossing movie ever distributed by Warner Bros., and the 14th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

The SF Giants ended their longest road losing skid

The San Francisco Giants took an early 9-run lead before holding on to defeat the Colorado Rockies 11-10 on Sunday to snap a 3-game losing streak that was hurting their prospects of making the wild card. At nine games, they ended their longest road losing skid since 1996.

Expand Tweet

"Time to hit the road"

Before Colorado came on to pitch the final out, San Francisco had a 9-0 lead. The Rockies had runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth inning after scoring four runs, when pinch-hitter Charlie Blackman hit a harmless liner to Estrada at second.