"Our family of 7 is complete" - Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford celebrates arrival of baby girl with wife Jalynne

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne Crawford were blessed with a baby girl on Oct. 10, 2023.

It's the couple's fifth child as they posted adorable photos of their family.

Jazlyn Jenn Crawford made her debut on 10/14/23 at 9:40 am, weighing 6lbs 14 oz, & 19.5 inches long. Her excited big siblings raced down the halls to meet their little sister! We are all enjoying the snuggles. Our family of 7 is complete - jalynnecrawford

The five children of Brandon and Jalynne Crawford, who have been married since 2011, are Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton, Bryson and Jazlyn Jenn Crawford.

Proud. Blessed to be able to give back @therealbcraw35 - jalynnecrawford

Crawford became the first shortstop to smash a grand slam in an MLB postseason game and the sixth in MLB history to do so on his debut.

He has won various awards and recognitions, like the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award, four Gold Glove Awards and the Silver Slugger Award at shortstop.

Brandon Crawford's baseball career with San Francisco Giants

Brandon Crawford was picked up by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft, with the 117th overall pick and started as a shortstop.

Crawford was selected as a reserve for the 2015 MLB All-Star Game by his fellow Major League players. He raised his batting average to a career-high.275 in 155 games, earning him the starting shortstop position for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

He became the first shortstop in history to have at least two home runs and eight RBIs in a single game and the first Giants player to do so, in 2019.

Brandon Crawford smashed .231/.308/.344 in 407 at-bats with the Giants in 2022, finishing with nine home runs and 52 RBIs while also leading the National League in shortstop range factor per game on defense. Crawford became the Giants player with the longest tenure in 2023.