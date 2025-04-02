Giants SS Willy Adames praises All-Star teammate's solo bomb in two words

Thanks in large part to Logan Webb's strong outing, a solo home run from Heliot Ramos and Willy Adames' two-run double, the San Francisco Giants were able to pull a 3-1 win against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. This was their third straight victory as the team improved to 4-1 on the season.

Ad

Webb led the Giants from the mound as he pitched seven strong innings, where he allowed only one earned run, five hits and six strikeouts. Meanwhile, in the top of the third inning, Willy Adames drove in two runs with his double to left field, putting the Giants up 2-0. Later, in the fourth inning, Ramos homered to extend the Giants' lead to 3-0.

Jose Altuve homered off Webb in the fourth inning but that was the only scoring shot by the Astros on the night as the Giants won the game 3-1.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Adames gave a shout out to his fellow All-Star teammate Ramos for his home run in the win. The shortstop posted a story on social media with a two-word message for Ramos:

"Dime Pachulia."

The phrase, loosely translated as "Tell me, Pachulia," seems to be an inside joke or nickname between the two players.

Adames' Instagram story

Heliot Ramos ties Giants legend Willie Mays' unique feat from 1971

The leadoff homer to begin the fourth inning helped Heliot Ramos stitch his fifth straight game with an extra base hit since the start of the season. This season's opening streak ties him with Giants legend Willie Mays, who achieved this feat in 1971.

Ad

However, the team record is for six straight extra-base hits to start the season, held by Felipe Alou, who did so in the first six games of 1963.

Ramos' home run off Hayden Wesneski's 84 mph sweeper was a 364-foot bomb to left field with an exit velocity of 108.3 mph and a launch angle of 21 degrees.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ramos is hitting well to start the 2025 season. He is batting .286/.286/.810 with an OPS of 1.095, along with three home runs and five RBIs.

With the victory, the Giants have already won the series against the Astros. They'll meet for the series finale on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback