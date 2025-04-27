Giants star earns "bad man" label from Willy Adames for walk-off win against Rangers

The Sam Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 in a thrilling second game of the series at Oracle Park on Saturday. Giants star Willy Adames, who played a crucial role in the series-leveling win, had a new nickname for his teammate Patrick Bailey.

Ad

The Rangers came into the second game of the series after shutting down the hosts in the series opener for a 2-0 win. The visitors had a 2-0 lead after four innings and were looking to add back-to-back wins against the Giants.

However, the home team struck back in the bottom of the fifth inning as star shortstop Willy Adames registered a two-run single to make it 2-2. With the game seemingly heading into extra innings, the Giants sent catch Patrick Bailey to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bailey registered a single on his first pitch of the game to walk it off for the hosts, sealing a 3-2 win. Following the win, Adames shared the winning hit in his Instagram story, writing:

"You're a bad man Patrick."

(Image source - Instagram)

It was a special win for the Giants, and Willy Adames as the NL West team celebrated Brandon Crawford's appreciation day at Oracle Park on Saturday. The iconic shortstop spent more than a decade with the franchise, winning two World Series titles during his tenure. He was at the ballpark for the occasion and was even in the booth to call Saturday's game.

Ad

Willy Adames makes his feelings known about Giants legend

Willy Adames signed for the Giants on a lucrative seven-year, $182 million contract in the offseason. He was roped in to fill the shoes of Brandon Crawford, who joined the Cardinals in 2024 and retired after the season in November.

Adames shared his thoughts on the former three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop.

“The whole team was out there just watching it and just appreciating it,” said Adames. "Obviously we respect him as a player and what he did for this organization and for the city — seeing the fans showing up for him, it was very impressive and special for everybody and for him and his family.

Ad

"It’s just he got so much swag, I feel like everybody loves that about him. and obviously the way that he played the game, it was insane.”

The walk-off win over the Rangers means the Giants are top of the NL West with an 18-10 record, the second-best in MLB this season behind the New York Mets' 19-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More