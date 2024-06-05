"Gil gonna be a superstar"; "The wins just keep on coming" - Yankees fans ecstatic after team cruises to another victory against Twins 

Tuesday’s game was a stellar 5-1 victory for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. After sweeping the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees have opened another three-game series with a victory.

The Bronx Bombers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with Gleyber Torres’s 349-foot homer, his fifth of the season. Aaron Judge’s RBI double in the third inning allowed DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Volpe to score two runs for the team.

The Twins’ Royce Lewis hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, his second of the season, before Giancarlo Stanton’s 420-foot moonshot set the final score, leading the New York Yankees to victory.

Yankees fans were happy about their teams’ win and took to X/Twitter to share their excitement:

“Getting addicted to winning at this rate,” a fan said.

“Best team in the league no doubt,” another fan wrote.

“Another day at the office for the Yankees. Another W! Keep stacking,” another fan wrote.

Many fans continued to laud the Bronx Bombers' pitching staff for their excellent performance:

“The wins just keep on coming, I owe this pitching staff an apology,” one comment read.

“Another great start by Luis Gil! Yanks are playing lights out….And we’re doing this without Gerrit Cole!” a comment read.

"Gil gonna be a superstar," a fan wrote.

The New York Yankees pitching staff only allowed one run on two hits with three walks, while striking out nine. Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises Luis Gil’s performance

Luis Gil signed with the Twins as an international free agent in 2015 and was traded to the New York Yankees in 2018. He made his major league debut with the Yankees in August 2021.

Discussing about his performance, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (via MLB.com):

“His stuff really plays. The fastball is real," Boone said. "The hitters show you that every time. But you see how his changeup is. The changeup has been a genuine second-pitch factor for him pretty much every start. I felt tonight, he had a really good changeup.”

Luis Gil lowered his ERA to 1.82, the fifth lowest by a Yankees pitcher in their first 12 starts of a season since 1961. The Yankees have now won six games in a row and lead the AL East with a 43-19 record.

