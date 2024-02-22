Gio Urshela Free Agency Update: Ex-Yankee set to join Tigers on $1,500,000 deal

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Detroit Tigers and infielder Gio Urshela have reached an agreement for the upcoming season. The two parties came together on a one-year, $1,500,000 deal for the 2024 campaign.

Expand Tweet

"Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Urshela, 32, should help at third base and can play a variety of positions. And his ability to hit left-handers suited what Detroit has sought this winter." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 32-year-old is an intriguing addition to the Detroit Tigers this season for a number of reasons. An elite defender, Gio Urshela has the versatility to play a number of different positions, including third base. He is also an above-average hitter against left-handed pitchers, something that Passan says the Detroit Tigers have been looking for all offseason.

Urshela is a perfect match for the Detroit Tigers as they look to return to playoff contention. Following to departures of franchise staples such as Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop, the former New York Yankees infielder should be given a solid role with the Tigers this season. He will likely serve in a platoon at third base with Matt Vierling, who is expected to be the team's starter.

Expand Tweet

"The Tigers adding Gio Urshela is a really sneaky under-the-radar move. 2023 vs L: 136 wRC+ .371 wOBA .868 OPS ~ 6 DRS at 3rd ~ Can play 1B/3B/SS ~ Career .807 OPS/117 OPS+ @ Comerica Park Before 6/05 injury: #25th in IZ-Contact #23rd in OZ-Contact" - @PatSullivan05

Unfortunately for Urshela, his 2023 campaign came to an end after only 62 games following a left pelvis fracture. The third baseman was enjoying a solid season for the Los Angeles Angels, posting a .299 batting average at the time of his injury.

Gio Urshela could be a prime candidate to be dealt this season if the Tigers season goes poorly

At only $1,500,000, Urshela could be one of the best bargains of the offseason. The veteran could not only provide real value to the Detroit Tigers this season, he could be a prime trade candidate if the team falls out of contention near the trade deadline.

It's likely that a number of contenders could be interested in the former New York Yankees third baseman if he becomes available this summer. His $1,500,000 contract will be an easy one for the Tigers to move and contenders to take on, making him a real value signing.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.