Gio Urshela Rumors: Blue Jays expected to be 'interested' in acquiring ex-Yankee, per report

Gio Urshela is being scouted as a possible piece in the Toronto Blue Jays infield. The 32-year-old is a perfect fit for the utility infield position that other teams are also on the lookout for.

According to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors, Urshela happens to be a prime target for Toronto. There wasn't much talk about Gio Urshela's free agency until recently. That has a lot to do with the 62-game season in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Urshela played in all infield positions for the club but started most of his games at third base. He slashed .299/.329/.374 during that time.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels

Arguably Urshela's best form came with the New York Yankees in his two seasons at the club that saw him hit .310 over 650 plate appearances.

He was so good in the Bronx that he found himself starting games for the Yanks. Had he not been dealt by the organisation in 2022 to the Minnesota Twins, he would have been a key figure in the Yankees lineup.

The Toronto Blue Jays already signed an ex-Yankee to their lineup in Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They are looking to re-sign Matt Chapman to sort out their third base issues. But if it doesn't pan out, Gio Urshela can be a very good replacement if he's healthy and plays all season.

After losing out on an arbitration hearing once, Urshela cannot be looking at large contracts. This makes him a good pick if a short-term contract is offered to him for not more than two years with a club option for a third year.

Gio Urshela expected to be fit around Spring Training

Gio Urshela suffered a pelvic fracture in mid-June this year. As per the initial timeline provided by the Angels, he was expected to go through six weeks of rehab and six weeks of ramp-up time.

This made a late September return possible but the Angels didn't use him anymore after another losing season. The batter is expected to be fully fit by spring training.

